What to watch today on TV? Tuesday, August 2, 2022 | TV

14.40 / Movistar CineÑ

‘Carmen and Lola’

Spain, 2018 (103 minutes). Director: Arantxa Echevarria. Cast: Zaira Morales, Rosy Rodriguez, Moreno Borja, Carolina Yuste.

In a culture where homosexuality is a taboo and young women are destined to marry and have many children, this absorbing drama is set about the relationship between two gypsy girls, written and directed with great honesty by Arantxa Echevarría, recent Goya for Best Director novel (also for best supporting actress for Carolina Yuste). A film that is sometimes hard, other times sensitive, that delves into the challenges that the young protagonists must face to maintain their relationship. A pleasant surprise.

16.05 / #0

‘The great adventure of Mortadelo and Filemón’

Spain, 2003 (102 minutes). Director: Javier Fesser. Interpreters: Benito Porcino, Pepe Viyuela, Dominique Pinon.

About the classic stories of Francisco Ibáñez, creator in 1958 of this unusual pair of agents, Javier Fesser shot this funny comedy, which won five Goya awards. On this occasion, Mortadelo (Benito Porcino) and Filemón (Pepe Viyuela) will have to recover a dangerous invention of Dr. Bacterio that has fallen into the hands of a peculiar dictator.

16.05 / TCM

‘You have an email’

You’ve got mail. United States, 1998 (115 minutes). Director: Nora Ephron. Cast: Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan, Parker Posey, Jean Stapleton.

In 1940, Lubitsch adapted a play by Miklos Laszlo to shoot The bazaar of surprises, a wonderful film starring James Stewart and Margaret Sullavan. Almost 60 years later, Nora Ephron decided to update this same story and shoot You have an email. It is a romantic comedy starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan -actors who had already worked together in Something to remember, under the orders of the same director-, in which two rival professionals in the bookstore business start a romantic relationship via the Internet. Although very soft, at least it is nice.

17.05 / Movistar Comedy

‘Salmon fishing in Yemen’

Salmon Fishing in the Yemen. United Kingdom, 2011 (110 minutes). Director: Lasse Hallström. Cast: Ewan McGregor, Emily Blunt.

With a balanced cast and a director like Lasse Hallström (Chocolate) This pleasant comedy is presented that starts from a crazy premise: a billionaire emir wants to transport thousands of Scottish salmon to Yemen to transform the desert and promote fly fishing. A recommendable story of late loves and the desire to make the impossible possible.

19.55 / Movistar Action

‘Open Until Dawn’

From dusk till dawn. United States United States, 1996 (110 minutes). Director: Robert Rodriguez. Cast: Quentin Tarantino, George Clooney, Harvey Keitel.

Many things have happened since Robert Rodríguez and Quentin Tarantino met at the 1992 Toronto Film Festival, where they both presented their debut films, ANDhe mariachi and reservoir dogs, respectively. After working together on Desperado and Four rooms, These authentic revelations of the world cinematographic panorama join forces again to bring to life this fast-paced action film, in which the extraordinary visual style of Rqdríguez and the powerful dialogues of Tarantino are added, in addition to some splendid performances by part of a cast full of energy and with actors of the charisma of Harvey Keitel. A very powerful tape.

21.30 / Movistar CineÑ

‘Mike’s death’

Spain, 1984 (89 minutes). Director: Imanol Uribe. Interpreters: Imanol Arias, Montserrat Salvador, Fama.

Imanol Uribe established himself as one of the best directors of Spanish cinema with this transgressive film set in the Euskadi revolt of the eighties and in which themes such as homosexuality and politics were mixed. Excellent performances (very good Imanol Arias) for a film that reached the approval of both critics and the public.

22.00 / Movistar Premieres

‘sweet heart’

United Kingdom, 2021 (94 minutes). Director: Marley Morrison. Cast: Samuel Anderson, William Andrews, Anna Antoniades.

Two awards at the British Independent Film Awards endorse the quality of this fresh and intelligent comedy about adolescence, family and the awakening to love and sexuality that Marley Morrison’s promising directorial debut represented. The story follows a young LGBTQ+ woman with poor social skills who is forced to spend a week at a resort with her boring family, which, from her point of view, is an ordeal from hell. What AJ didn’t expect was meeting Isla, a local lifeguard, there.

22.00 / The 2

Two new cases for ‘El commissioner Montalbano’

New weekly date with Commissioner Montalbano, series that adapts the adventures experienced by the literary hero devised by the writer Andrea Camilleri. In the first installment, during one of his morning swims in the sea, Commissioner Montalbano finds a decomposed body floating in the water. In the second chapter of the night, the son-in-law of a mafia capo seems dead. Everything seems to indicate that, despite the existing pact, he has been killed by the rival family.

22.25 / The 1

Commando al sol’ travels to La Palma

The Canary Island of La Palma opens its volcano to tourism. Visitors and locals look out over the Cumbre Vieja crater or see it from the sea. reporters from Command to the sun they discover a sugar plantation converted into a luxurious hotel and bathe in what they say is the European beach where the sun sets later. Then they jump to Malaga to live a summer of madness in the steep white streets of one of the most beautiful towns in Spain: Frigiliana. This year the fourth edition of the crazy cars race is held there, contraptions without an engine that are launched through the streets of the town at full speed. After so much effort in the race, Maro beach, one of the wildest in the province, allows excursions in kayak and take a relaxing bath in crystal clear waters, between vertiginous cliffs.

22.30 / FDF

‘The engaged princess’

The princess bride. United States, 1987 (93 minutes). Director: Rob Reiner. Cast: Carly Elwes, Chris Sarandon.

The novel by William Goldman, also the film’s screenwriter, served as the basis for this entertaining fairy tale that found its best allies in the exciting swashbuckling scenes. Acceptable work of its protagonists in a somewhat irregular realization, in which surprising images are intermingled with others that are too incoherent. childish.

22.30 / The Sixth

More action in ‘SIX’

La Sexta broadcasts new deliveries of SIX, series based on the stories of America’s most elite special forces, both on and off the field. Created and written by William Broyles and David Broyles, this Tuesday, in the first chapter of the series created and written by William Broyles and David Broyles and titled Critical situationAfter the attack on Rip, Graves and the team plan their revenge. Michael is in CIA custody. Agent Gina Cline uses all of her resources to find whoever is responsible for the attack. In the second episode of the night, ghosts, Without Rip, Graves and Ortiz disagree on the direction the team will take. Gina’s questioning of Michael gets personal. The SEALs meet Trevor, their new partner.

22.30 / Neox

‘hosting’

United States-Germany, 2005 (90 minutes). Director: Florent Siri. Cast: Bruce Willis, Jimmy Bennett, Kevin Pollak.

Blockbuster Bruce Willis stars in and produces this usual action installment, in which he plays a Los Angeles police negotiator who, devastated by the death of a mother and son during a kidnapping, decides to leave his post. But his apparent calm will last very little. He manages to entertain and little else.

22.45 / Antenna 3

New installment of ‘Brothers’

After yesterday’s hectic chapter, the protagonists of Brothers They will live a delivery full of enigmas. For one thing, Suzan inherits her part of the company and becomes Akif’s partner. Also, Aybike tells Melisa that her cousin Kadir is in love with her, but that he rejected her because her brother liked him too. His current girlfriend is just a cover. Doruk, for her part, asks Asiye to help her earn money to rent a house by singing together on the street. Finally, Kadir forces Berk to publicly apologize to Aybike.

22.45 / Four

New challenges for the ‘9-1-1′ team

The members of the emergency unit of the series 9-1-1 come in this installment, entitled The future, to save a man besieged in his technological house and a yoga teacher who has lost her sight. Athena, for her part, tries to capture a bank robber dressed according to the protocols against Covid-19. Meanwhile, Buck confides in Maddie, and Hen confronts her old school lab partner. In addition, several 9-1-1 troops are preparing to carry out a mission outside the Californian state.

0.48 / AXN White

‘Blood debt’

Bloodwork. United States, 2002 (105 minutes). Director: Clint Eastwood. Cast: Clint Eastwood, Jeff Daniels, Anjelica Huston.

With his usual solidity in front of and behind the camera, Clint Eastwood gets into the skin of a retired FBI agent, after a heart transplant, who decides to catch the murderer of his donor to pay off the moral debt he owes him. Based on a novel by Michael Connelly, adapted by Brian Helgeland (Oscar for LA Confidential), this haunting and powerful amalgamation of thriller and drama forged part of its effectiveness in a sober and seamless direction and some really creditable acting work.

1.09 / COSMO

‘Death suits you good’

Death becomes her. United States, 1992 (101 minutes). Director: Robert Zemeckis. Cast: Meryl Streep, Bruce Willis, Goldie Hawn.

Robert Zemeckis, director among others of the commercials Back to the Future or Forrest Gump, He got a popular and quality leading cast for this film, but everything led to a display of very good special effects, which wasted the possibilities of a promising script. All in all, a very entertaining tape with which to have a fun time.

2.09 / TNT

‘Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows’

Sherlock Holmes: A game of Shadows. United States, 2011 (130 minutes). Director: Guy Richie. Cast: Robert Downey Jr., Jude Law, Jared Harris, Noomi Rapace.

Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law (perfectly backed by effective secondary characters) return to the shoes of the most famous detective of all time, Sherlock Holmes, and his friend and colleague, Dr. Watson, in this sequel, which is closer to its traditional visual style (darker), without losing the action, the spectacle and the sense of humor. Directed by Guy Ritchie, responsible for titles such as Lock & stock and Snatch, pigs and diamonds.

