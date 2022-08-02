their love did not last long

The shortest marriages of celebrities have something in common. Mainly the lavish display of wealth and the gossip behind it.

If there is something certain, it is that these very public relations add extra stress and attention that only strong couples and very much in love can bear. This if we talk about weddings driven by love. Because in the midst of show business, sometimes the frantic thrill of an affair can lead some couples to run down the aisle without even thinking if it’s something they really want.

From some crazy weddings that come after a wild party in places like Las Vegas to some planned ceremonies that seem to exhaust all the love during the preparations. These are some of the shortest celebrity marriages. Couples who really had no chance and in less than a month the parties were dealing with the legal bureaucracy to get a divorce as fast as their marriage. Will Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck make this list?

Mario Lopez and Ali Landry: 18 days

Mario and Ali had what seemed like a nice long relationship that lasted more than six years. The couple had a very romantic ceremony in Mexico in 2004 and things seemed to be flowing perfectly for the couple, at least in the public realm. However, just two weeks later, the couple shocked the tabloids when rumors surfaced of an impending breakup. Lopez had cheated on Landry during his bachelor party; as he declared some time later, “lightning struck me with the truth: I was not in love. But I walked past the altar. Ali was hurt and angry, rightfully so.”

Eddie Murphy and Tracey Edmonds: 14 days

There is nothing more romantic than starting a new year as a newlywed couple, right? Well, that’s what iconic comedian Eddie Murphy and Tracey Edmons thought when they married in 2008. The ceremony took place on a private island in French Polynesia. However, despite the romantic sunset wedding, the couple broke up exactly two weeks later. Fortunately for them, the legal ceremony had not yet taken place, so they were able to easily cancel the license in the United States.

Cher and Gregg Allman: 9 days

After a long and emblematic relationship with Sonny, Cher found herself single and eager to live new experiences. What she didn’t foresee was that she would end up getting married immediately after finalizing her divorce. Cher had met the musician Gregg Allman, and one day, after a fun night in Las Vegas, the couple got married. Just 9 days later, Cher filed to have the marriage dissolved. According to her statements to the press, they had been drinking and thought it would be a great idea: “I have always believed that it is best to admit mistakes as soon as possible.”

Carmen Electra and Dennis Rodman: 9 days

Carme Electra was at her best at the end of the 90s and the beginning of the 2000s. Electra’s love and marriage trajectory became quite public in the reality show that she shared with Dave Navarro, but a few years before she had already lived the experience of marriage, although it was very brief. In November 1998, Carmen Electra married Dennis Rodman, a popular basketball player at the time. Also nine days later, Rodman filed the annulment stating that he had been drunk when they married. The annulment came a year later, but the couple immediately separated. According to Electra, “It was so spontaneous, and I remember right afterward I was like, ‘Oh, God, what have we done?'”

Nicolas Cage and Erika Koike: 4 days

Nicolas Cage had been married three times before his sporadic marriage to Erika Koike. No one even knew that the actor was dating Koike, a makeup artist when the news about the problems between the couple was made public. The couple married in Las Vegas in 2019 and just hours later they were seen having a fairly public fight. Days later, Cage requested the annulment. His marriage was doomed, some had seen Cage fighting with his future wife when applying for the marriage license!

Britney Spears and Jason Alexander: 55 hours

Our Princess of Pop and beloved Britney Spears holds a record on the list of shortest celebrity marriages with only hours (or less than three days) after saying “I do.” Like Murphy, Britney and Jason Alexander, a childhood friend, were married in early 2004. The couple tied the knot in Las Vegas, but only hours later she had a judge dissolve their marriage, which she called “ joke”. She later stated: “I was a fool, a rebel and I didn’t really take responsibility for what I was doing.”