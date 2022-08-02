The truth behind the alleged fight in which Cardi B hit a fan with her microphone

Another controversy in the life of Cardi-Bthis time on stage Wireless Festival, in London, this Friday, June 8. A video captured by a fan shows the rapper on stage and appears struggle with a fan until apparently hitting her with the microphone.

The artist leans into the crowd, seconds later, an individual apparently grabs her hair and makes the artist “shake” the microphone in the direction of the viewer. The incident was briefly shown on the big screens, before the crowd began to shout: “cardy! Cardy! Cardy!”

Closer video of the wireless festival last night on London!

THERE YALL HAVE IT 😽🤤 NO HAIR, NO FIGHTS PULLED on CARDI! @iamcardib #CardiB #cardi

STREAM “Hot Shit” 🔥🥵https://t.co/UubK1SxJmI pic.twitter.com/qyBaGuod4v — bye | bardi gang (@whoredbardi) July 9, 2022

Very communicative on social media, Cardi B turned to Instagram to reassure the fans and assured that it was not a Fight. She also thanked her husband, Offset Already Megan Thee Stallion to accompany her on stage.

“Let me tell you something… THE WIRELESS STAGE OF ***** IS NOT A JOKE! You need a lot of resistance. THANKS TO MEGA MILLION MEGAN @theestallion and HUBBINGTON @offsetyrn for rocking out with me!Cardi wrote.

“that was not a fight“, he wrote later on Twitter