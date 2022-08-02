The Tour Music Fest returns to Milan in search of the best emerging Lombard music

It was last November, when the Milanese band of the 4ther Muckers, walked the stage of the final of the Tour Music Fest, winning the prize Reunite the band, to be then awarded by the maestro Mogol himself, and by the judges of the largest musical contest for singers, rappers, DJs, bands and musicians from europe, which in previous editions has seen triumphing artists such as Mahmood, Federica Carta, Ermal Meta, Chiara dello Iacovo, Federica Abbate and many others. The Tour Music Fest thus begins its 14th edition with many confirmations and many news from the artistic commission that this year sees the Maestro Mogol, Kara DioGuardi (former juror of American idol and producer of Pink, Eminem and Demi Lovato), Boosta dei Subsonica, Paola Folli and many other important artists. Past was for artists The Milan stage is a fixed appointment for the live selections of the Tour Music Fest (which will reach 14 Italian cities), which will see the Milanese artists as protagonists, and moreover of Lombardy, challenge each other to the sound of notes to win a place in the international final of the Tour Music Fest 2022 with the aim of winning 10,000 Euros, a concert tour, the production of a single offered by Riunite, the Lambrusco wine, most drunk at world, scholarships at the University of Berklee, the most renowned musical institute in the world and at the CET of Mogol, and also musical instruments made available by Algam Eko, the largest distributor of musical instruments in Europe.

The program

The event, dedicated to the new generation of music, will offer in Milan (at the Starhotels Tourist in Milan) 5 days full of music, performances and training in a truly rich and articulated program: August 26 is the time for emerging bands with the “#riunitelaband” Band Contest created in collaboration with Riunite, which will see the best Lombard bands alternate on stage in front of the artistic commission for an event full of performances but also of training masterclasses and workshops. The best band of TMF2022 will have the opportunity to produce a single with post production at Abbey Road Studios in London, the Beatles’ recording studio so to speak. From 27th to 28th August we will be in the company of the coaches of the Tour Music Fest with City Music Camp, the full immersions of musical training realized in collaboration with Berklee College of Music. Over 20 hours of training for singers and songwriters in a whirlwind of activities, individual lessons and artistic workshops. On August 29th and 30th the Live Auditions of the Tour Music Fest are scheduled, in which hundreds of artists will perform and compare with the artistic commission of the Tour Music Fest for a day full of performances with the aim of being selected for the national finals. of the contest. At the same time, the selections of the DJ contest of the Tour Music Fest will be staged, which will see its first stop in Milan. THE TMF CONTEST is a music competition born in Italy in 2007, with the aim of supporting artists who pursue the dream of being able to break into the world of music, helping them to find their way, to improve themselves, to grow artistically. A musical context in which each artist benefits from the experience, constantly interacting with the coaches of the artistic commission and with the artists participating in the event, to share, collaborate and support each other.

How to participate

Registrations to participate in the casting of the new edition are still open and it is possible to apply by filling out the online form on the official website.