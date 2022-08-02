The pasture they paid for at auction for Jack Nicholson’s mythical ax in ‘The Shining’ – Good morning, Javi and Mar!

One of the most mythical objects in one of the films starring Jack Nicholson hhas gone up for auction. Nothing more and nothing less than the ax he used in one of the movie’s horror scenes and in ‘Good morning, Javi and Mar!’ They have revealed what the final price and the buyer of it have been.

“An auction, an iconic object with a lot of history that has been put up for sale. It’s kind of like an axe. An axe, the axe from ‘The Shining‘”, Mar began by saying. And it is that the morning speaker of CADENA 100 has found out the film at the moment. I have found out because of the music”, he said.

“This ax has been put up for sale, could you tell me how much the approximate price is?” Mar asked Javi. And it is that being a relic he has not hesitated to jump into the pool. “300,000 I would say.” “Well no, 175 thousand euros, it is not a very exaggerated thing. It is not going to stand on top of a fireplace, but in the end it was bought by someone who is going to put it in a film institute that is going to be created around this hotel and the movie ‘The Shining'”, commented MAr .

