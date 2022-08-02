The Netflix movie starring Matt Damon was all the rage

The popular American actor is recognized for having starred in dozens of movie hits, but one of those movies is on Netflix and you can’t miss it.





Netflix has an extensive catalog of popular movies and series around the world, many of which starred the most renowned actors, as is the case with Matt Damon, which is the central face of several productions, but without a doubt that Bourne Supremacy is one of the most prominent.











The Netflix movie with Matt Damon as the protagonist that was all the rage and is unmissable



This production has all the necessary seasonings for which it is located in one of the most watched classics and best regarded by critics. It is that it mixes action, mystery and adventure in a plot that will not let you get up from the armchair.

Although the film was published in 2004, it was only added to the North American company’s catalog in 2019. Plus, it has the added bonus of being 108 minutes long, so it’s brilliant whether you’re watching it on a weekend or a day without much time.











What is Borune supremacy about, the Netflix movie starring Matt Damon that was all the rage



“In this gripping sequel, Jason Bourne must leave his hideout to escape an assassin and finds himself embroiled in secret alliances, plots and shootouts”describes the synopsis of Netflix about this production.

Cast of The Bourne Supremacy, starring Matt Damon



Matt Damon



Franka Powerful

Brian Cox

Julia Stiles

Karl Urban

gabriel mann

Joan Allen

Martin Csokas

Karel Roden

Tomas Arana

Tom Gallop

John Bedford Lloyd

