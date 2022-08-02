“The Netflix List” Paula Gonu’s Favorite Movies: ‘Persuasion’ with Dakota Johnson and Four Other Romance and Comedy Pills – CINEMABLEND

A perfect top 5 to overcome all the summer slumps, by one of the most popular instagrammers and creators of lifestyle content in our country.





What day is today? Day of a new installment of “The list of…”, our colleague from a private video store; our select coffee of recommendations, and the perfect place where discover hidden or not so hidden Netflix movies hand in hand with the most active and creative personalities of today.

Like the whirlwind that is with us today: with more than two million followers on Instagram and almost half a million on TikTok, Paula Gonu is one of the most popular ‘instagrammers’ and creators of ‘lifestyle’ content in our country. And between challenge and challenge, she has taken a gap to tell us exclusively which is the top 5 of her films available on Netflix. There are surprises, believe us. Haven’t you seen the “lists” of Darío Eme Hache, Rebeca Stones and agustin51? What are you waiting for! No more “What do I see tonight?”.

Like the chocolates in a secret box, here you can discover five perfect sweets of different shapes but with a common flavor: falling in love. Because spring is not the only season for couples: everyone decides when and how.

‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’ (2018, 2020, 2021)

And what better way to warm up and start this top 5 than with this modern classic. There’s no way you haven’t heard of this movie, based on Jenny Han’s trilogy of books.. Not surprisingly, success led to a saga directed first by Susan Johnson and later by Michael Fimognari. But we better stop at the first, To All the Boys I’ve Loved BeforeJohnson’s, considered the best of the three and with a cast commanded by Lana Condor (X-Men: Apocalypse) and Noah Centineo, the so-called “favorite guy on Netflix.” If you keep watching the saga, To all the boys: PS I still love you Y To all the boys: Foreveryou will also meet Jordan Fisher, singer, dancer and protagonist of the equally recommendable Work it: To the rhythm of dreams.

Because this story could be summed up in a single line: What if all the boys you’ve ever had a crush on suddenly found out how you felt? Yes, all at once! Well, quite a mess, really: as Paula indicates, “the protagonist writes five letters to the five boys she has become the most crazy about with the intention that they never read them… but suddenly they end up reading them”. If you want to know more, you’ll have to watch it.

‘Persuasion’ (2022)

We return to the voiceover narration, a resource that Paula loves because it reminds her of that voice of the books. And we do it with the review of PersuasionJane Austen’s classic. To wit: Anne Elliot (Dakota Johnson), with the “old maid” label hanging over her head, decides to turn her life around just when her family, drowning in debt and on the brink of bankruptcy, no longer lives. I gave a hard for her. Frederick Wentworth (Cosmo Jarvis) comes back into her life and Anne decides to listen more to her heart and less to her head.

A mature story that now gains a special light under this contemporary interpretation by Carrie Cracknell, a director who came from the theatre. The slow narrative gives rise to a more modern style, where the protagonist challenges the viewer, breaking the fourth wall, in the style of House of Cards or, more specifically, the hilarious and acid tone of Phoebe Waller-Bridge in fleabag.

Paula points out a key detail: that mix between the modern and the old; the period versus “attitudes and a very modern language”, getting you to get more involved in a story where it speaks directly to those who are watching it. With a script by Ron Bass —among his credits are Rain Man or My Best Friend’s Wedding—, this recent premiere will delight both Jane Austen readers and any viewer with an appetite for period romance.

‘Perhaps forever’ (2019)

Let’s make it clear. maybe forever has a scene that became one of the most powerful memes of the year: a pair of childhood friends who feel more than friendship for each other reconnect after years without seeing each other. He wants to win her over, but it’s too late because she’s already seeing someone. And that someone is the sexiest Keanu Reeves you’ve ever imagined! Are you already ringing?

If you still don’t know what we’re talking about, stay with this great synopsis ‘made in Paula’: “A super famous chef and a boy who is dedicated to installing air conditioners who were inseparable when they were little but [que] lose touch and [que] after 15 years they meet again and feel things again. Although the worlds that each one lives at that time are quite different and not very compatible”.

Directed by Nahnatchka Khan (Newcomers), this comedy evolves from the easy joke to the generous analysis of love, with a focus on the cultural manias of Asian society. Randall Park, Ali Wong, Charlyne Yi and Reeves himself, of course, develop roles that you believe in at all times, with a chemistry that crosses the screen and spreads that natural and innate humor of good comedies. For the memory, the restaurant scene.

‘Isn’t it romantic?’ (2019)

“How can it not be in my top 5 if it starts with a scene from beautiful woman!”. This is how Paula introduces us to this little-known romantic comedy that starts with a ‘flashback’ of the Julia Roberts classic. With a three-part script written by Erin Cardillo, Dana Fox and Katie Silberman and directed by Todd Strauss-Schulson (the last survivors), one would not know what to expect. But Isn’t it romantic? It will surprise you.

Released during Valentine’s Day three years ago, the plot raises the following: an architect who never believed in the romantic love of fairy tales one fine day suffers an accident that leaves her unconscious. And she, when she wakes up, she will be inside a romantic comedy. Literally! A very meta and very entertaining one, throwing taunts and parodying the canonical style of other romantic comedies..

Liam Hemsworth (The Hunger Games), Adam DeVine (known especially for the series Workaholics) and Priyanka Chopra (quantum) complete the main cast, crowned by a Rebel Wilson protagonist who today should be considered one of the most important comedians of our time.

‘Crazy for her’ (2021)

And now we jump to a national production, Crazy for her: with an unstoppable rhythm and with a disease as a backdrop (we will say no more), this film directed by Dani de la Orden is full of charisma thanks to some actors who give their best.

One night, Adri (Álvaro Cervantes) and Carla (Susana Abaitua) briefly meet. He discovers that she had actually escaped from a mental institution. And so, they decide to cut ties and never see each other again. But that is not among Adri’s plans, who has another idea: pretending to be a patient at the clinic to win her over.

Because he’s madly in love with her, crazy about her, and he can’t let it go. Of course, things will not be easy. If he gets in, how will she get out? No matter. Once inside, he will live a new life where each character exemplifies his own vital perspective, forming a kind of ‘troup’ of strange but also very special characters.

Our guest already says it: “It’s hard for me to laugh and get excited about movies and With this I have moved and laughed in equal parts. When a movie manages to do that to me, I love it.” And us too, so take advantage of this opportunity to discover the most romantic and special films in the entire Netflix catalog.