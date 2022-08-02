the hot shot goes around the web

We are used to the sensuality of the shots published on social media by Kourtney Kardashian. Just as we are used to the breathtaking beauty of Meghan Fox on red carpets around the world. But no one was psychologically ready to see Kourney and Meghan together, in some shots really hot.

On Monday Megan Fox shared on her Instagram profile a series of photos belonging to the photo shoot made for Skims, the brand of Kim Kardashian, her and Kourtney Kardashian in which they appear in super sexy poses. “BTS of my photo shoot Skims with Kourtney. We should open a group of OnlyFans? ”, The actress wrote ironically in the post caption.

Among the numerous photos taken by the hairstyling guru Andrew Fitzsimonsone caught the attention of the web: the shot portrayed the Kardashian riding the Fox on a water. The two pop-punk friends were both dressed in skimpy black lingerie and decided to spice things up by showing their tongues to the photographer’s camera. Within minutes, the photo made the rounds of the web, triggering a wave of comments. One person wrote: “You should go out together“, Referring to the close bond that Fox and Kardashian have created since they got engaged to Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker, respectively.

Kourtney Kardashian Meghan Fox: “We had a lot of fun”

Meghan Fox’s new Instagram post comes nearly a year after she and Kardashian teamed up – and even posed topless – for the campaign Skims by Kim Kardashian in September 2021. “I love that Skims really understand what women want to wear and want to feel sexy, confident and empowered, ”Fox said in a press release at the time. “I loved participating in this campaign with Kourtney, we had a lot of fun shooting togetherHe then concluded.