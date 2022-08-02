The first trailer for Oppenheimer, the new film by Christopher Nolan, is the chaos we expected

One year after its premiere, the first trailer for Oppenheimer is here, the new film by Christopher Nolan, the director of Interstellar, Origin, Memento and the trilogy of The Dark Knight, among many other great works of recent cinema. And the trailer, more teaser than trailer, is everything we could hope for from Nolan. Clocks, black and white, bombastic phrases, images that are as artistic as they are confusing, and the veiled promise of going to play again with the times of action. The haters and fans of the filmmaker can rub their hands and start hostilities.

Oppenheimer will be a biopic of Julius Robert Oppenheimer, that is, a biography of the theoretical physicist credited with the birth of the atomic bomb for his role in the Manhattan Project. The character will be played by Cillian Murphy, our Tommy Shelby from Peaky Blinders, a regular suspect in Nolan’s works who will be escorted by the talents of Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr. and Rami Malek.

A cast of stars of the highest level for what will be the filmmaker’s twelfth film, in whom we find Tenet and Dunkerque as more recent works. Curiously, Oppenheimer will be the first of all of them that will not come from the hand of Warner Bros, because the production company and Nolan argued over Warner’s new policy which proposes to premiere everything on HBO Max or a few months after its release in theaters.

Oppenheimer will hit theaters on July 21, 2023, the date on which Barbie will also be released, the new film by Greta Gerwig (Little Women, Lady Bird) with Margot Robie and Ryan Gosling in the roles of Barbie and Ken. Point to perfect movie marathon.