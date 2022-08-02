The awkward moment of Alaba and Jorge Sánchez: ‘Who are you?’

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 01.08.2022 19:03:49





literally asked him “Who are you?” and after a awkward moment in which David Alaba checked Jorge Sánchez’s jersey to find out who he was agreed to swap t-shirts. This happened in the match between Real Madrid and America that they played in San Francisco, in which the Austrian defender almost “fluffed” the Mexican side.

The players of the Eagles exchanged shirts with the stars of the Merengues; for example, Fede Valverde made a double transaction with Jonathan Rodríguez and Sebastián Cáceres, his Uruguayan compatriots; Miguel Layún stayed with Karim Benzema, but Jorge Sánchez almost ran out of a Madrid jersey.

In the Instagram account of the party organizers there is the video in which Jorge Sánchez asks David Alaba to change uniformsbut before accepting, the European asked the Mexican to let him see who it wasthat’s why he checked his name and number.

The discomfort of the America player was evident feeling like an “unknown”, but after seeing his number 3, the Real Madrid man accepted and they exchanged shirts, although without a handshake or hug between the players.

Jorge Sánchez sounds for Ajax

The Ajaxthe winningest team in the Netherlands where the also Mexican Edson Álvarez plays, I would be negotiating with América to sign Jorge Sánchez. The talks would be advanced, but the economic claims of the Eagles are the obstacle to overcome.

According to international media and the journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Dutch team would have launched a first offer of 5 million dollars on the side, a figure that the Azulcrema club would not have accepted, which has been leaked and asks that the transfer amount be 8 million.