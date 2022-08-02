Sylvester Stallone finds out about ‘Drago’, a ‘Rocky’ spin-off movie, and explodes with fury

Charging…

The actor Sylvester Stallone exploded on his social networks when he learned that the producers of the Rocky saga are preparing a new spin-off focused on the son of Iván Drago, one of the characters created by him.

On his Instagram, the creator of that universe took aim at the filmmakers who are behind another continuation focused on another heir to the boxers. “They’re parasites,” he released him.

“Another heartbreaking news. Just found this out. ONCE AGAIN IRWIN WINKLER this PATHETIC 94 YEAR OLD PRODUCER and HIS DUMB AND DUMB VULTURE CHILDREN, Charles and David, are once again cleaning THE BONES of another wonderful character I created without even telling me,” she wrote. Sylvester Stallone during the Rocky movie. (Photo Internet).

In addition to lashing out at Winkler, Stallone was also angry with Dolph Lundgren, who plays boxer Iván Drago, the father of what would be the main character of the new spin-off.

“After Irwin controlled Rocky for over 47 years, and now Creed, I would really like to get back at least a little bit of WHAT REMAINS of my rights, before passing them ONLY TO HIS CHILDREN,” he had exposed.

In 2019, during an interview with Variety, Stallone clarified that he did not own the rights to Rocky. “It’s shocking that it never happened. But they told me ‘if you got paid, then what are you complaining about?’ I was furious,” he had commented.

The Rocky franchise began in 1976, with a first story that was a sensation at the time. Sylvester Stallone created the character, wrote the script, and starred in her. The film had 10 Oscar nominations and won three awards, including best picture, director and editing.

From that moment on, Stallone completely came out of anonymity and became a star. Rocky had a total of six films and two spin-offs focused on the son of Apollo Creed, in which the actor also worked.