Santiago Muñoz scores again in preseason

Santiago Muñoz, back with the youth ranks of Newcastle United, was present on the scoreboard against Dundee United

the mexican youth Santiago Munoz continues to take advantage of his minutes with him Newcastle United and this Monday, in a preparation duel with the U21 category, he was once again present on the scoreboard, just as he did last weekend with the first team.

Last Saturday, Santiago Munoz He lived his first minutes with the Premier League team since, since he emigrated to Europe, his participation had been “limited” to the youth representatives and he did not waste the opportunity with the team of the highest category of the NewcastleUnited.

This Monday, already back with the U21 category, where he is expected to accumulate the most minutes and goals, he was once again present on the scoreboard in the 2-2 draw against Dundee United in one more preparation match towards a season that is about to start.

Santiago Munoz arrived at Newcastle United from Santos Laguna and hopes to join Raúl Jiménez soon as the Mexican strikers with minutes in the top flight of English football, but for now, he waits patiently for his opportunity in the lower categories of the magpies and continues to learn the rhythm of the game that It is practiced in the Old Continent.

On Sunday, after his first minutes with the highest category of the British team, the Mexican network breaker uploaded a message to social networks that said “enjoying the process. Great experience.”

Newcastle United will return to activity in the domestic championship on August 6 when they host Nottingham Forest back in the Premier League. The commitment will be held in St. James Park on Saturday at 9:00 am (Mexico City downtown time).

The Albinegro team wants to maintain the category in the first division of football on the island after being in the middle of the table last season, just two points behind Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brighton & Hove Albion.