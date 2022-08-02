Salma Hayek and Tom Cruise went to a restaurant and found an unexpected scene: “Did they get to eat?”

Reunions with friends are usually special and especially calm if you go to eat at a restaurant. That was the goal of Salma Hayek when she invited to dinner the actor of the moment, Tom Cruise, but it was not expected that an event would interrupt them in the middle of their dinner and force them to leave the establishment safely. It was the actress herself who shared some images and videos of that moment on her official social media accounts.

for sure It is not known what really happened, as Hayek shared these snapshots without much context. “When you invite your friend Tom Cruise to dinner”, was the description with which the Mexican made her post and surprised her more than 21 million followers.

Fans intercept Tom Cruise and Salma Hayek

In the post, there’s a photo of her and Cruise leaving what appears to be the restaurantfollowed by some videos of the tumult of fans that was made in the store in the presence of the protagonist of Top Gun: Maverick. And it is that they really only planned to have dinner as two people who had not seen each other for a long time, but fame has a high price and all the guests of the place wanted to have a photograph of the memory.

The truth is that it is understandable, since not every day you have the opportunity to meet one of the most famous actors in the world and one of the most iconic Mexican actresses. In that sense, the performers had to be escorted out in order to continue with your evening.

Until now, there is not much information about the meeting. The location, the name of the place where they dined, as well as the reason for their departure are also unknown. Although for the description of the post of the actress it could be deduced that it was only a meeting of friends.

As overwhelming as that experience may have been, Cruise is surely used to it and more, so he took it very easy. He always had a smile on his face and he did not deny any photograph or greeting to the attendees. Many of them lined up to be with him, and the actor was very nice to everyone.

Salma Hayek’s post about Tom Cruise

Of course this publication accumulated millions of reactions and comments from instagramers. There were even some celebrities who left Hayek some emojis with their opinion of him before the wave of fans in the middle of a friendly dinner.

The post accumulates just over 270,000 likes and thousands of comments in which they questioned the way in which Tom and Salma were seized by their followers. Although there were also others who praised them for how they looked that night. “Have you come to eat?”, “He is the best, he has never said no to a photo”, “Where are all the people who should be around you wanting photos with you? You are amazing too”, “Can the man have a night out without being approached?”, were some of the most prominent phrases by users.