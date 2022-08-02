Rocky Balboa: Why did Sylvester Stallone criticize Iván Drago’s spin-off?

Hundreds of movies are released every year around the world. Among so much offer, few are those that earn a place in the memory of the people. Of course, the franchise of the great Rocky Balboa formed a memorable family of tapes. But now Sylvester Stallone criticized the spin-off of Iván Drago and here we tell you the reasons why the actor was launched against the saga.

The original Rocky saga was written by and starred Stallone.. The first of them was released in 1976 and the last in 2006. Until now it was believed that the franchise had come to an end, but in 2015 it was revived thanks to the idea of ​​creating a character that refreshed all things. More than a billion dollars have been collected from all the tapes.

The spin-off of the tape began with Creed and received more than positive reviews. It tells the story of the son of the great Apollo who decides to pursue his dream of being a professional boxer. To become one, he sought the help of an old friend and rival of his father, the great Rocky Balboa. The second tape of the new saga was released in 2018 and the third is expected to be ready in March of the following year.

Sylverste Stallone criticized the spin-off of Iván Drago and this he said

This film will be interesting for many things, some happier than others. On the good side, Michael B. Jordan (Creed) will be the director and will make his behind-the-scenes debut, but the downside is that Stallone for the first time in history said no to appear in this third installment which will be based on Drago.

Through his Instagram account he made some controversial posts that he has already deleted. In them he criticized Irwin Winkler, producer of the films that he joined from the first Crees tape with his sons David and Charlie.

“If it wasn’t for Winkler, there would have been at least three other Rockys and that would have been wonderful. Frankly, they are the worst human beings I’ve ever met in the industry,” he said while asking for his remaining rights to the films.

Finally, the actor charged that this new film is a way of “squeezing another wonderful character to the bone.” Thus, Rocky Balboa is still valid, but Sylvester Stallone will deviate from the path that Iván Drago’s spin-off has taken and that will surely impact the box office.