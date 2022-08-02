Ridley Scott faces Matt Damon and Adam Driver









December 29, 1386 the last “Trial by combat” was held in France, which basically consisted of two knights who had a dispute fighting to the death (to the delight of the populace). Whoever emerged victorious was supposed to do so by the grace of God. The fighters were Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gristwo former friends who became rivals when the former’s wife, Margaret (Jodie Comer), accused Le Gris of rape.

Based on that historical event, Ridley Scott build an exciting story which is narrated from three different points of view, those of the protagonists of the duel: Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon), Jacques LeGrey (Adam Driver) and Margaret (jodie eat).

Best of all, the movie manages to introduce topics that are fully topical such as feminism. And it is that the character of Marguerite, a strong, brave and, above all, enlightened woman, represents the future in front of the two supposed knights, who only understand violence and who they use the woman as an excuse to show who has it bigger“.

It is inevitable that, narrating the same events (albeit from opposite points of view), there is a repetitive moment that, perhaps, could have been avoided, but the film has us in suspense from the beginning to the end. Each of you can choose which of the stories you find more credible; although it is clear that the director takes sides with Margueritte.

It is also inevitable that the film will take us back in time to the cinematic debut of Ridley Scott, the great movie the duelists (1977), in which two French soldiers (Keith Carradine and Harvey Keitel), they faced each other in successive duels, for 15 years!

Without forgetting that another of the great references of the film is that masterpiece of cinema called Rashomon (akira kurosawa1950), in which three characters (a bandit, a woman and a feudal lord) narrated the same event, a murder and a rape, from three totally contradictory points of view.









Matt Damon in ‘The Last Showdown’

Note that the script is written by three hands by the director and screenwriter nicole holofcener (Mrs Fletcher), Matt Damon and Ben Affleck (who reserves a juicy role, that of feudal lord and friend of Jacques Le Gris). We remind you that Damon and Affleck won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay, when it was just a few pipiolosby The unstoppable Will Hunting (1998). And there are not a few who think that Affleck should leave acting to dedicate himself to writing and directing.

And we take our hats off to Ridley Scott, who this November 30 turns 84 and he is still one of the best directors in the world. Able to maintain the narrative pulse for two and a half hours and finish off the job with a final duel that is truly brutal, so much so that it even hurts to see it. Note that he is respectful of the original, because if you see some medieval engravings about that duel, you will see that he has been totally respectful of them.









Scene from ‘The Last Duel’