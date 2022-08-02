Quidditch changes name to move away from Harry Potter creator’s anti-transgender stances

The change will take effect from next summer and will be extended among the more than 600 teams that already practice it around the world.

In June 1997 the world of “Harry Potter” appeared on the scene and outshone both big and small. From that day on, the precocious wizard He won the hearts of millions of people around the world. And with him, of course, also his creator Joanne Rowlingbetter known under the pseudonyms JK Rowling.

As of 2005, the magical world had Quidditch, the aerial sport between brooms, bows and various balls that was practiced at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, in a reality beyond the books and its correlate in movies.

The step from creativity to the real world happened when two Middlebury College students started playing it on their campus. The game in real life is a mix of rugby and dodgeball, among others, and features hoops that players must pass the balls through. Players must ride on broomsticks throughout the match.

But the sequence of statements against the rights of transgender people exhibited, since 2019, a part of JK Rowling was exposed on social networks and received a cataract of repudiation which, for example, led Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson to publicly express their support for trans people.

His apparent transphobic point of view led US Quadball and Major League Quadball, the two governing bodies of the sport in the United States, to change the name of quidditch to quadball. This change will take effect next summer and the International Quidditch Association is planning to adopt the new name as well.

However, it’s not just about Rowling’s anti-transgender statements, but there is another business motive given that the “quidditch” brand belongs to Warner Bros. Both organizations denounced their positions, stating that the sport was “one of the most progressive in the world.” world in terms of gender equality,” referring to a rule that requires teams to have no more than four players of the same gender on the field at any one time.

For all that, In December 2021, Quidditch officials decided to find a new name for the sport through a player survey. Options included quadraball, quidball, and quadball, among others. “This name change is a game changer for us, and we want to make the most of it.”said the founders of the Major League Quadball in an open letter to the players of a sport that spread to 40 countries and almost 600 teams.