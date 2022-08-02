Quentin Tarantino says that Jaws is “the best movie” of all time

What is the best movie of all time? Some argue that Citizen Kane. Others do the same with Vertigo, The Godfather or movies as popular as this last one.

However, director Quentin Tarantino is clear that the best movie is none of those. In fact, his choice may not be the best film, but it is definitely the definitive film of all time.

“I think Jaws is the best movie ever made.. It may not be the best film, but it is the best film ever made. And there are other movies that can get into its rarefied air, but as far as a movie, there’s nothing that makes it better than Jaws. There is no ‘better’ than Jaws”, Tarantino raised about the successful production directed by Steven Spielberg in a conversation with the podcast ReelBlend .

“Jaws is the best movie ever made. And it shows how poorly timed most movies were made before Jaws.”

Adjusted for inflation, Jaws is the seventh most successful film of all time. The film won three Oscars in 1975 and was nominated for Best Picture, being beaten by Trapped without exit.