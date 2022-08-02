Private jets and very short flights, from Taylor Swift to Kim Kardashian who are the most polluting stars

According to a new survey, members of the Kardashian family and those of the Drake family are among the top offenders on highly polluting short flights on private jets. The private plane of actress and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian has in fact made four flights lasting less than 20 minutes in the past two months, according to data from the famous flight tracker @CelebJets. And her half-sister’s private vehicle, Kylie Jenner, did twice as much. One flight on July 24 saw Ms. Kardashian’s plane make a 40-mile, 10-minute journey between Van Nuys and Camarillo, California. The trip took 81 gallons of fuel and emitted 1 tonne of carbon dioxide (CO2), roughly the same as a gas-powered car she emits by driving for six months.

Overall, the reality TV family dominated the CelebJets dataset for short flights this summer. Ms. Kardashian and Ms. Jenner’s planes accounted for 12 of the 36 total flights in less than 20 minutes recorded between May 30 and July 24, 2022. But they weren’t the only ones using private jets for short journeys.

Air Drake and the others

A custom Boeing 767 owned by hiphop star Drake – called the “Air Drake” – made five short flights in the same period.

According to the analysis, Drake’s Boeing 767, normally used by airlines to fly a couple of hundred people on intercontinental flights, emitted 21 tons of CO2 over five trips. These represent emissions equivalent to the electricity consumption of four US homes for one year, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Drake attempted to defend himself for his short flights in a recent social media post by saying that a flight reported by CelebJets – an 18-minute journey between Hamilton, Ontario, and Toronto – was, in fact, empty.

“They are the only ones who move planes to any airport without any logic. Nobody takes those planes, ”he wrote on Instagram.

Private planes that reportedly belong to other celebrities including Steven Spielberg, Mark Wahlberg and boxer Floyd Mayweather have also made flights over similarly short distances.

On July 17, Mr. Mayweather’s plane reportedly made two back-and-forth flights between Las Vegas area airports, each lasting 10 minutes or less. The route used 124 gallons of fuel for a round trip of just over 20 miles, CelebJets reported. But, taking into account all flight lengths, pop star Taylor Swift ranks first among those who polluted the atmosphere the most: she spent almost 16 full days of time in the air this year, emitting 8,293.54 tons. of CO2 and traveling an average of about 140 miles per flight, according to research. “It’s easy to be enthralled by the dazzling lives of the rich and famous, but unfortunately, the stars are a huge problem for the aviation industry’s carbon footprint,” said Chris Butterworth, Yardha’s director of sustainability. “Aviation is in fact responsible for 2.4% of man-made CO2 each year and research shows a wide gap between the super rich and the rest of humanity in terms of flights, travel and even general emissions.”

Taylor’s reply

For their part, Taylor Swift’s attorneys said the data did not fully reflect her travel data: “Taylor’s jet is regularly loaned to other people. It is patently incorrect to attribute most or all of these trips to her, ”a spokesperson told The Independent who contacted representatives of Ms. Jenner, Kardashian, Drake, Mr. Spielberg, Wahlberg and Mayweather.

The CelebJets account is managed by Jack Sweeney, a student programmer at the University of Central Florida. He became famous for his ability to use publicly available aviation data to track the movements, for example, of Russian oligarchs.

There has been a growing focus on the flight habits of super-rich private jets since the beginning of this month, when Kylie Jenner’s $ 72 million Bombardier DB 700 plane registered a 17-minute flight between Van Airports. Nuys and Camarillo outside Los Angeles. That flight emitted about a ton of CO2. And Ms. Jenner had also taken to social media to brag about her and her partner, rapper Travis Scott, who both had private jets. Some social media users have reacted with disgust, labeling the reality star a “full-time climate criminal”.

According to the analysis of European flights over a distance of 310 miles (500 km), private jet flights create five to 14 times more emissions per passenger than a mostly full commercial airplane. Private flights also create 50 times more pollution than a train, according to a report by the NGO Transport and Environment. The Biden administration has called on the aviation industry to reduce its emissions by 20% by 2030.