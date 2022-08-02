Megan Fox and her most elegant hairstyles

Hollywood actress Megan fox It has been characterized by its unique style and above all versatile, so today in Debate we share the three hairstyles with which it has looked most elegant, of course mostly used on red carpets.

High bun with bangs

Megan Fox has radically changed her dress code since the beginning of her love affair with Machine Gun Kelly, either way she looks spectacular, like the photo series that she has made known on her social networks where she wears a transparent skirt and a jacket with feathers.

Kourtney Kardashian’s best friend boasts a high bun perfectly coiled, with long, side-to-front bangs, where her phenomenal shines. black haira dye that has characterized her entire artistic career.

Straight and with short bangs

What better way to look youthful and fun as well as very elegant than wearing short bangs, Megan Fox has made use of the hair trend on more than one occasion. ultra short blunt bangs.

Her black hair looks spectacular once again as the model and actress from the United States boasts it perfectly straight and loosewhich perfectly complements her elegant dress and makeup.

wavy fringe

Another way to look elegant and very fun is with a wavy fringe, and Megan Fox knows it perfectly because you can even say that it is one of her favorite hairstylesIt is very easy to do as well as fast.

If you want to look like the actress from Devilish Temptation, Transformers and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles then you can start by leaving two wide locks of hair in fronta fringe that also includes a layer gives your hair.

Separate the bangs and then you can make a low ponytail with the rest of the hair, then you can wave the hair of the ponytail and then waves the bangs, best of all, it works perfect on both short hair and very long hair like Megan Fox wears.

What do you think of them? hairstyles that Megan Fox has made famous, without a doubt there is always a way to bring out our most ElegantSometimes you don’t need a balayage or special dye to look sophisticated.