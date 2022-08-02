Maneskin’s tribute to the King of Rock: this is his video for “If I can dream”, part of the movie ‘Elvis’

As we have been telling you, on June 24 the movie ‘Elvis’ was released in theaters, a film that summarizes the life of Elvis Presley and where the soundtrack is made up of his most emblematic songs. Between them “If I can dream”which in this case have versioned Måneskin and that has been widely accepted by the public and the artist’s fans. And it is that there are many singers of all genres who have wanted to be part of this tribute to the king of rock, in addition to the Italians, such as Eminen or Doja Cat.

Although the novelty this week has come from the hand of those who were winners of Eurovision in 2021, who have now given us a video clip of this theme that they have covered and that we did not expect since the film was released more than a month ago and nobody suspected that they could bring a video in which all the members of the group appear and with a nod to the great Elvis of the hand of a neon with red lights in which you can see your name written, like in the movie.

The music video for ‘If I can dream’

Måneskin wanted to create this own video clip so that their work could be reflected forever in the Elvis Presley film and that it would form part of their repertoire since they are very proud of the result. You can see how carefully they have made it and exposed it for the whole world to see, already accumulating almost a million views in a matter of three dayssince they launched it last Friday, July 29.

A song that, in addition, is one of the most emblematic of the king of rock, since it was a song that became famous in the Elvis Presley repertoire, written by Walter Earl Brown. of that song similarities to Martin Luther King Jr’s “I Have a Dream” speech were noted at the time. which meant so much in the year 1963. The song was born in June 1968, just two months after King’s murder and the recording was first released to the public as the finale of Presley’s ’68 comeback special.

About the movie ‘Elvis’

The film, which is still available in all cinemas in Spain, explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Austin Butler) through the prism of his complicated relationship with Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks), his enigmatic manager. The story delves into the complex dynamic that existed between Presley and Parker spanning more than 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the cultural revolution and America’s loss of innocence. . And at the center of that journey is Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge), one of the most important and influential people in Elvis’s life.