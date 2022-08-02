Khloé Kardashian likes post joking Kris Jenner leaked Taylor Swift’s jet usage

Ads

More “Bad Blood”?

Khloé Kardashian recently “liked” a video on social media joking that it was her mother who debunked Taylor Swift as the worst-carbon celebrity in private jets.

The post – which was shared by Kardashiansocial, an Instagram meme account – saw Jenner, 66, sit down for an interview and take off her sunglasses before stoically identifying herself as “Kris fâ €” re Jenner. “

The words at the top of the comic clip read, “Who leaked that Taylor Swift’s private jet took 170 flights this year?”

The “like” comes after 32-year-old Swift was called on to take the more private jet trips this year, according to a study by the Yard analytics agency.

“Telling a total of 170 flights since January, Taylor’s jet has accumulated a whopping 22,923 minutes in the air – 15.9 days,” the website reported on Friday, calling it “quite a high amount” considering the country transformed – the pop star. “Is not currently on tour”.

Khloé Kardashian “liked” a post on social media joking Kris Jenner leaked the use of Taylor Swift’s private jet. APEX / MEGA

The agency further said Swift’s emissions since the beginning of the year are 1,184.8 times the average person’s total annual emissions and that its shortest flight of 2022 lasted just 36 minutes.

Swift’s spokesperson applauded the data Monday, telling BuzzFeed News, “Taylor’s jet is being loaned out to other people on a regular basis. To attribute most or all of these trips to her is patently incorrect.

“Who leaked that Taylor Swift’s private jet took 170 flights this year?” read the caption at the top of the clip, which showed “Kris fâ €” king Jenner “identifying himself.

However, many Twitter users said it was still his fault as he allowed others to use his jet.

Kim Kardashian has also made her way onto the agency’s list as number 7 with Travis Scott, the father of Kylie Jenner’s two children, as number 10.

Swift was recently named the worst carbon dioxide polluter and carbon dioxide equivalent of celebrities of 2022 so far. Getty Images

As fans will remember, Swift and the Kardashian-Jenner family, along with Kanye West, have been fighting over his song “Famous” for years.

The published study comes shortly after Kylie was accused of bragging about her and her rapper boyfriend’s private jets.

Kylie Jenner was previously ripped online for bragging about using her and Travis Scott’s private jet.kyliejenner / Instagram

“Do you want to take mine or yours?” The makeup mogul, 24, boldly titled an Instagram photo earlier this month that showed the couple standing in front of their respective planes.

Twitter account @CelebJets later revealed that their journey from Camarillo, California to Van Nuys, California took 17 minutes (and would have taken 45 minutes by car).

Jenner was quickly dubbed a “climate criminal” by outraged fans, a title she apparently tried to fight back by documenting a family trip to Target.

