Johnny Depp responds to Amber by declaring bankruptcy so as not to pay her

With the resounding victory of Johnny Depp in the defamation trial against his ex-wife, a lot has happened after he pleaded guilty to AmberHeard, who currently has a millionaire debt, we tell you what happened after the trial and the new scandals that have come to light.

Amber Heard has a strategy to avoid paying Johnny Depp

Let us remember that, in the last trial in the state of Virginia, the actor’s skillful legal team, led by Camille Vasquez, achieved an impressive victory, not only before the court, but also with the public that followed the cardiac trial for around six long (and exciting) weeks.

Due to the evidence of both parties, the judge in charge of determining the trial and indirectly the fate of the former couple in Hollywood, considered that Johnny Depp had the necessary evidence to win the trial, sentencing the actress to pay compensation of 15 million dollars (despite the fact that the actor requested 50 million).

After being found guilty, Amber Heard looks for a way to evade her millionaire debt with Johnny Depp. Screenshot

Shortly after Amber Heard If he pleads guilty, there was much speculation about how he would manage to collect the millionaire amount after assuring on multiple occasions that he did not have that amount of money. There was talk of selling the rights to her biographical book with the unknown details of her life, but it was not until early July that the actress’s legal team filed an appeal to annul the verdict of Judge Penney Azcarate .

Unfortunately for the Aquaman actress, the application was rejected, but she has filed for bankruptcy, meaning she can legally claim that she doesn’t have the solvency to pay off her debt.

Johnny Depp’s blunt response to Amber Heard

After his name was cleared, he got a makeover, went on a long tour of Europe and sold his paintings for more than 3 million euros, Johnny Depp He is in one of the best stages of his life after years trying to recover his reputation. Despite the fact that the actor has not officially given any more statements about the trial against his ex-wife, his legal team is still in the eye of the hurricane, responding to the media regarding everything regarding the case. Depp vs. Heard.