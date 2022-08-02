John Wick has been “burning bridges” for years and the teaser for the fourth film seems to confirm it

A few days ago, at the San Diego Comic-Con, the first teaser for John Wick 4 was released. The character played by Keanu Reeves will return in 2023 with a new Gun Fu session that will leave a new trail of unfortunate dead.

Ever since John Wick: Another Day To Kill debuted way back in 2013, the Keanu Reeves franchise has become one of the most valuable properties in Lionsgate.

Its fourth installment promises to take the level of action to new heights, while John and Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne) bringing the war to high table.

The John Wick 4 Comic-Con teaser seems to perpetuate a problem from the character’s past when it comes to dealing with his friends.

During the action sequences, the character of Donnie YenCaine fights John Wick fiercely with swords and guns. However, the descriptions of Cain in the past they suggested that he was “an old friend of John’s”.

While it might have been a ruse to not reveal the nature of the character, it may also be the case that, in the past, Caine and Baba Yaga had their ups and downs.

What leads us to that train of thought is the fact that, in John Wick 3: Parabellum, the character of Halle BerrySofia didn’t exactly think highly of John.

Only the marker that John Wick has prevents Sofia unleash your anger against him and, although they work together, her rancor is more than evident.

It may be the case that Caine and John Wick have some unfinished business, and that this time there is no marker that prevents the character of John Wick from having to spank. Of course, seeing the brief fragment of the scene, we are glad that they have to fight in a big way.

Do you think the reason John Wick wanted to retire was to leave behind all the “old friends” he had failed?