“I see the position threatened”: Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz expectant before a dismissal at Ferrari

The great image of Ferrari in this 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix was the face of uneasiness of charles leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. after not having achieved the expected positions. Both drivers lost the chance to go on holiday in peace for the second part, now they will have to work too hard to be able to snatch the first place from Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing.

The Monegasco could not hide his anger when talking about the strategy chosen by his team, which caused one of the candidates to win the victory to observe how the members of the final podium made fun of the chosen tires. But luckily for Carletes and charles leclerca referent supported the riders of the Italian squad and pointed to a dismissal that could solve this problem.

Leclerc and Sainz started as favorites for the Hungarian GP.

“I already see it in danger during the summer break. There are too many little things that have gone wrong and there are too many technical problems. When you receive a gift like that, to be able to race for the world championship again, and you put it in danger like that and throw it overboard, it’s very ironic”, explained Ralf Schumacher, who pointed against Mattia Binotto in a chat with “Sky Sports”. .

“It was a bad decision to use the tires that were needed in the race on Friday. That was bitter for Ferrari. I don’t understand Leclerc’s last stop. They gave away two more places. I don’t think Red Bull expected that help from them.” , sentenced the former runner, who showed his support for charles leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

Binotto was the most criticized by the Italian press.

Although there are no indications from Ferrari that Binotto will not continue, on social networks there were several who sympathized with him. Monegasque and the Spanish, whom they consider victims of an incompetent strategist. In any case, the holidays will serve to adjust the pieces that have to be adjusted and if that requires changes in the team, surely the board will take action on the matter.

Leclerc could not hide his anger

Perhaps the most important sign of concern for Ferrari fans was not only what happened during the Hungarian Grand Prix, since the image of the day ended up being the face of devastation that it presented charles leclerc. In tune with his state of mind, the statements of the driver who is second in the World Ranking made clear his disagreement with the plan executed by his team.

“It’s like this, you look race by race, but honestly I have no hope of winning the World Cup, if we do races like this. Hopefully the second part of the season smiles a little more on us, but we have to improve”, sentenced the Monegasque with a clear pessimism, a feeling that quickly invaded his followers after the race.