“I see the position threatened”: Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz expectant before a dismissal at Ferrari

The great image of Ferrari in this 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix was the face of uneasiness of charles leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. after not having achieved the expected positions. Both drivers lost the chance to go on holiday in peace for the second part, now they will have to work too hard to be able to snatch the first place from Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing.

The Monegasco could not hide his anger when talking about the strategy chosen by his team, which caused one of the candidates to win the victory to observe how the members of the final podium made fun of the chosen tires. But luckily for Carletes and charles leclerca referent supported the riders of the Italian squad and pointed to a dismissal that could solve this problem.

Leclerc and Sainz started as favorites for the Hungarian GP.

“I already see it in danger during the summer break. There are too many little things that have gone wrong and there are too many technical problems. When you receive a gift like that, to be able to race for the world championship again, and you put it in danger like that and throw it overboard, it’s very ironic”, explained Ralf Schumacher, who pointed against Mattia Binotto in a chat with “Sky Sports”. .

