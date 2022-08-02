How Avengers 5 and 6 could bring back Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr.

Days ago Marvel Studios revealed what his next big film bet will be. During its time at Comic-Con in San Diego, the studio revealed a long list of series and movies that will be released in the coming years, which will be part of phases 5 and 6. To the surprise of fans, two new movies were announced. avengerstitled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Y Avengers: Secret Wars.

These feature films will put an end to the Saga of the Multiverse and they are expected to be two large-scale cinematographic events. According to the comics, each of these stories could have a great crossover that will bring together a large number of heroes and villains.

The new installments of the Avengers will be incredible crossovers of characters

In recent times the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been introducing new characters, but Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Y Avengers: Secret Wars they could have more than one familiar face among their ranks. Of course, this has triggered rumors about the possible return of characters like Hombre de Hierro Y Captain America. These two characters have quite important roles in each of the stories mentioned above, and could be key to the defeat of the new great villain Kang the Conqueror.

The characters played by Robert Downey Jr. Y Chris Evans they said goodbye in Avengers: Endgame, where both characters had a definitive closure to their respective stories. But if there is something that Marvel has made clear, it is that you should never say never. The recent delivery of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness saw the return of Patrick Stewart in the skin of Professor X, proving that all the characters in the MCU have their variants in alternate realities. As previously seen in the series of Loki.

So much Downey Jr. What Evans They have stated that they are happy with their time in the Marvel world and the history of their characters, none have completely ruled out putting themselves back in the shoes of the heroes. But not without a condition.

Chris Evans played Steve Rogers in the MCU

In the case of Chris Evans, previously said that for that to happen there would have to be a good story to justify it. On more than one occasion, the actor indicated that he would not want to return for the sole reason of pleasing the fans. In addition, we must not forget that the hero’s shield now belongs to Sam Wilson, played by Anthony Mackie, and that he will return to star in Captain America: New World Orderthe fourth installment of the hero’s solo saga.

the protagonist of The Gray Man He has also acknowledged that he would like to bring Johnny Storm, the Human Torch, one of the members of The Fantastic Fourwhich will release its reboot in 2024. Even Evans is joined by another alternative, which is the introduction of Captain America as a villain, since there is a version called HYDRA Supreme.

In the case of Robert Downey Jr.his character passed away at the end of Avengers: Endgame. However, as with Captain America, one of the ways that Tony could be back is through a variant that looks just like him. Reintroducing the version of Tony Stark from Earth-616 could ruin the sacrifice this character made at the end of Endgame, so a variant would be more appropriate.

Iron Man is one of the most popular characters in comics and movies.

At the moment everything is very premature and there will surely be time to find out who will be the protagonists of Avengers 5 Y 6but there is no doubt that both films will benefit from a lot of fan service, as seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home with Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire.

Taking all this into account, it is likely that fans have not yet seen the definitive passage of these actors through the MCU. However, we will only know in a few years when Avengers: The Kang Dynasty opens in May 2025, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars in November 2025.

