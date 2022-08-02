Helen Mirren: the secret of beauty at 77 is not wanting to go back to 25

British actress Helen Mirren turned 77 yesterday and did so in Romeand many of us would sign to arrive like this, but not only because of its appearance but, above all, because of its attitude. The two things we liked most about his birthday moment: the statements you have made stating that is not nostalgic about age, that not even dead would return to the 25 years. And the image together that has risen his shooting partner, Vin Diesel, under whose command he is recording “Fast & Furious 10”.

Helen Mirren’s first beauty secret: don’t lose your curiosity and don’t give in to nostalgia

“If someone told me: with a magic wand you can go back to being 25 years old, I would say no, because I don’t want to. The truth is that as you get older, the body changes, of course, but you learn a lot with the experience. You just have to accept it and realize that each stage of life has its advantages and disadvantages“, he assured in an interview with the French edition of a well-known American publication. We bought it Helen, we bought it whole!

The actress is also an ambassador for L’Oral Paris, which shows that age is, in fact, irrelevant to beauty or that, fortunately, there is a beauty that is still beauty because it is much more than smooth skin.

Mirren claims to have stopped inspecting her skin for years, that she is no longer looking for new “flaws” because it would be a “constant source of dissatisfaction”. She also claims to have stopped clinging to rigorous beauty rituals and she confesses to being playful in treatments and makeup “I have never stopped at a single ritual.” Her best beauty advice, she recommends her, is to have fun and keep trying at any age. “Don’t forbid yourself to experiment with your look. Try long, short or straight hair.”

Helen Mirren at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2022.gtres

And she gave a good example of it on May 31 when she appeared on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival with her platinum blonde extensions Rapunzel style. Yes, she has wrinkles, but she still thinks that it is better to smile, even if they are marked, than to remain so stiff or uptight that one cannot enjoy life.

His only stronger recommendation is to use smart products that perform several functions at the same time, for example: hydration + sun protection + color coverage. In this sense, she confesses to being an absolute fan of the L’Oral Age Perfect line, which allows her to cover these three facets in a single product.

HELEN MIRREN’S SECOND BEAUTY SECRET: KEEP ENJOYING LIFE’S PLEASURES

The second great lesson of the actress is not in what she says, but in what she does, which is always more revealing. And it is that her 77th birthday has caught her in Rome, where “Fast&Furious 10” is filming. There, we have been able to see it through Vin Diesel’s Instagram account, celebrating the birthday of both, since the producer and director of the film turns 55 two days before Mirren.

The two actors went to dinner at a restaurant, where they ordered cacio e pepe pasta (cheese and pepper) and red wine, as published by various local media. At dessert time, they were surprised by a Victoria cupcake, sang Happy Birthday to each other, and blew together.

The actor has shared this beautiful picture where they are seen watching the sunset together. Diesel has been married to Mexican model Paloma Jimnez since 2007, with whom he has three children. And Helen Mirren has been married to film director Taylor Hackford since 1997, her second husband. She has not had children and has told several times that she never felt the maternal instinct.

The latest installment of the action saga Fast&Furious It will be released in May 2023 and according to Mirren, it was she who begged Vin Diesel for a role, five years ago, to appear in the eighth installment. She from there she is already a fixture playing the iconic Queenie. “I love to drive and I wanted to get behind the wheel of a fast car. I didn’t ask him: I begged him! I think it was at the theater: he was there and I was introduced to him. I would love to be in one of your movies! Please let me out!’ I cried to him.” He, “chivalrous as he always is, answered with that deep voice, so pretty (remarks Mirren) that he would see what he could do”. And complied. “I found myself this great little role. I’ve never done anything like it before: one of those super productions that raise your adrenalineMirren recounted a couple of years ago.

Thus was born, in 2017, a Beautiful friendship which now allows them to hug like two good friends and share a plate of pasta and wine for their birthday.

Helen, I don’t want to go back to 25 either. He was already signing for his 77th birthday. Congratulations.

