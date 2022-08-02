Futuristic aesthetics or how to wear the glasses in trend for 2022

1/9

When the global environment is extremely convulsive, fashion becomes an escapist tool with which to disconnect from a routine that, at times, is not very motivating and inspiring. With the intention of making us look forward and immerse ourselves in a constant renewal of our environment, in recent months the growth of one of the fashion trends that will revolutionize the wardrobe in the remainder of 2022 has been notable. the current that embraces the futuristic aesthetic.





Metallic fabrics and 3D accessories are leading the outfits built by the best dressed on the asphalt with greater momentum than ever. What fashion houses have provoked our eagerness to succumb to this movement? While firms like Balmain reinterpret fashion by resorting to motorcyclist clothing with pieces such as jackets or gloves in the forefront, others like Balenciaga or Burberry opt for futuristic-inspired sunglasses that have already captivated celebrities from around the planet such as Kim Kardashian or Nicole Kidman.





