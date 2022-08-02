Fortnite: discover AFK map to level up in the Battle Pass | EpicGames | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

The errors of Fortnite that allow you to earn XP offer a quick and easy way to level up the Battle Pass. In addition to spending hours playing the Battle Royale, the community has other options like Creative Mode, where fans create scenarios with hidden XP buttons.

The best of these mistakes Fortnite is that players can earn XP passively. After joining the map and interacting with some objects, they can simply leave the game on and earn thousands of XP without doing anything. This practice is something gamers call AFK and it’s not illegal if you don’t abuse the method in your games.

Youtuber GKK shared a video showing how to get a good amount of XP through the following creative map: 7018-7683-0020. When joining the stage, you’ll need to wait 10 minutes before using any XP buttons, so be patient.

After the time, you must interact with the green button that is inside the tree in the northwest corner of the map and you will be teleported to a new area called XP Shop. In this area you will have to interact with another green button labeled “AFK XP”.

The process is simple and everything is explained in the following video.

NINTENDO SWITCH | problems with fortnite

Fortnite it is everywhere. The video game developed by Epic Games can be downloaded on mobile devices, computers and hybrid consoles Nintendo switch. However, many wonder if the Nintendo platform is capable of running the video game at 30 FPS, the minimum acceptable for a smooth Battle Royale experience.

As long as on consoles and PC the rate is 120 and more than 500 FPS, respectively, Switch It still doesn’t offer Full HD resolution with 60 FPS in many games. The only option for Switch users is to go to the ‘Advanced Graphics’ section, where you can choose the FPS on the screen. Even if the device’s screen can deliver higher framerates, Epic has locked it to 30 FPS for smoother performance.

When playing with other players Switch, there is no real downside except the skill gap. However, during cross-play, those with 30 FPS can hardly stand up to loopers that have more than four times the frames and a smoother screen.

