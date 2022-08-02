Emily Ratajkowski wants to be like Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston is one of the few celebrities who has not succumbed to the temptation of radically changing her style due to new fashion trends. Since the 90s, the interpreter of ‘Rachel Green’ in the sitcom ‘Friends’ has been characterized by providing a minimalist look made up of basic wardrobe staples. In addition, she has worn low-rise bootcut jeans, cargo pants, denim miniskirts, fitted T-shirts and sheath dresses for years. Now, three decades later, all these garments have become fashionable again and the top model Emily Ratajkowski has demonstrated this with her latest public appearances, where she has opted for the classic sheath dress that Jennifer Aniston has worn all these years.

Recently, Emily Rat has brought these dresses back into fashion, which are characterized by being completely fitted to the body. The length can vary, since they can be obtained in both mini and midi styles, you just have to respect that it does not have any type of flare and is tight from the chest to the bottom. In addition, the supermodel has opted for models in very striking colors such as red, orange and pistachio green, worthy representatives of the 90s and early 2000s.





On May 12, the model opted for an orange sheath minidress with rhinestone appliqués to attend the launch party for the capsule collection of Michael Kors X Ellesse in New York City. To complement this party look, Emily Ratajkowski chose a nude handbag and heeled sandals in the same tone. Despite the beaded details, this look is also perfect for a less formal event during the summer season.

Likewise, Emily Rat went viral on TikTok by betting on a midi-cut tube dress from the Waldorf brand, valued at $ 215. According to the users of this social network, the dress that the model combined with sneakers without laces and a bag from the latest collection of The Row, the fashion firm of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, can be worn in 5 ways different. According to netizens, the dress that Emily Rat chose can also be worn as a long low-rise skirt, a mini dress, a maxi dress, or a strapless top. Thanks to its versatility, this dress became viral on social media

The times that Jennifer Aniston bet on the tube dress

In 1995, Jennifer Aniston wore a black sheath dress and matching gloves to appear alongside Matthew Perry at that year’s Emmy Awards. In 1998 she also opted for a sheath dress in black, but in this case midi, for a premiere in New York. In recent years, the actress has also opted for this cut to attend the world premiere of ‘Zoolander 2’ in 2016 and for her appearance in an episode of the Ellen DeGeneres show in 2019.