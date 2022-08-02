Chris Rock’s brother’s theory about Will Smith’s slap

On March 27, the long-awaited gala of the Oscar awardswhich was marked by Will Smithwho took center stage twice, for his award for Best Actor for his performance in ‘The Williams Method’, and for his slap in the face of Chris Rock on stage and during the live performance. A blow that occurred after the comedian and actor made an unfortunate comment about Jada Pinkett Smith and his alopecia.

A slap that has been talked about over these months, being punished by the Film Academy with 10 years without stepping on an event either in person or online, and of which even Jada Pinkett has spoken, asking for a reconciliation between her husband and Rock; everyone has spoken, except for Will Smith, who did issue a statement on his social networks asking for forgiveness, and who later entered a rehabilitation clinic.

Now, almost four months later, the subject is still being talked about, and the last one to pronounce has been Tony Rock, one of the comic brotherswho has launched his own theory on why Will Smith decided to walk the path that goes from the seats to the stage to hit Chris Rock. He has done it in an interview granted to the podcast ‘Top Billin’ with Bill Bellamy’.

Always marked as “weak”

He considers that Smith’s anger does not come from Chris Rock’s comment, but from Jada’s reaction: “He laughed first. So that’s not shame. He laughed. By the time they focused on my brother and returned to Will, he was already walking. So maybe it was because of Jada’s reaction”.

A reaction from which Will Smith wanted to leave behind his insecurities in his marriage, pulling in addition to the jokes that have been made for years referring to his weakness. “I think it was an accumulation of the ways that he has been teased in other ways. He has recognized it himself, that he has always hated being singled out as weak“, has added.

In addition, Tony Rock has referred to the relationship that Jada had with the deceased rapper tupacof whom he has spoken repeatedly and in good manners, someone of whom Will felt jealous at times, as he himself admitted. “I’m not bringing up family issues that people don’t know about. It is public knowledge. Jada often talks about Tupac, about her relationship with him. As the man who is married to her, you wonder: ‘Damn, am I not doing enough?’Tony questioned.