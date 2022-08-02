Chris Pratt celebrates Guardians of the Galaxy anniversary

It might sound like a joke, but it’s been eight years since the group of intergalactic misfits, better known as Guardians of the Galaxy made their MCU big screen debut.

This franchise that hit theaters on August 1, 2014 and opened a new corner of the MCU, as it not only helped open the cosmic stories of the franchise and promoted the story of Thanos, but also positioned itself as one of Marvel fan favorite movies, definitely one of the most loved movies.

That is why its protagonist Chris Pratt took to social media to thank fans for their love and dedication over the past eight years: “8 years ago today, Star Lord and the Guardians hit the big screen”Pratt wrote in a post on Instagram. “I am constantly in awe of the community we have built over the last 8 years! And it’s all thanks to YOU! Thank you for allowing us to do what we love. Never forget…we are the Guardians of the Galaxy.”

And now that Pratt has become one of the biggest names in Hollywood after the release of Guardians of the Galaxy in 2014, remember how this film changed the lives of James GunnDave Bautista and many others also saw a major turn in their ways after its release.

Now that the saga will come to an end next year with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3will complete Gunn’s sci-fi Marvel trilogy, so expect plenty of emotional content: “I think it’s really about telling a story between the three films with a couple of parallel adventures”Gunn said at Marvel’s San Diego Comic-Con panel.

“But I think it’s really just one story. This is the final arc that we started at the beginning of Guardians of the Galaxy, with Peter Quill, with Rocket, seeing where Nebula is going, and even Kraglin, who started off like saying one or two lines in the first movie and now he’s a main Guardian of the Galaxy.”