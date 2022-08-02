Chicharito rejects a child and they display it on social networks VIDEOMediotiempo

Midtime Editorial

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez snubbed a child. And it is that the forward Mexican refused to give an autograph to a minor who approached him full of illusion to take a photograph and take his autograph, however, it only took a resounding no.

The events occurred last weekend, in the parking lot of the Toyota Stadiumafter the loss of the Galaxy (1-0) against FC Dallas in the MLSwhere the mexican played the whole game and could not score.

In the video that was broadcast on social networks, you can see the moment when Chicharito gets off the Los Angeles team bus, when a boy runs towards him to intercept him, carrying a cell phone and a pen to take away a souvenir of his idolbut just when they cross the striker pauses and tells him that he cannot attend to him to continue on his way.

Likewise, other fans who were in place asked the Mexican for a photograph, but he refused again. The video has not taken long to go viral and with it the Chicharito It has received strong criticism.

“What a despot and clown this guy, shame that he is from Guadalajara…., despise a child that happened to the guy , but his attitude should not surprise me , if he does not peel his children , what can be expected !!! I’m sure he’ll blame COVID. So that they choose their idols better…, because they are getting worse and worse …., that his life coach does not tell him that he should treat the children well, his fans“wrote the user of Instagram chamonic3, who was the one who shared the video on their social networks.

It goes before the Chivas

It will be this Wednesday when the LA Galaxy take on Chivas in a duel corresponding to the League Cupthe commitment will be held on the field of SoFi Stadium at 7:30 p.m. Central Mexico.