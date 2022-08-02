Business results in the US explained by the Kardashians | Opinion

The Kardashian clan encapsulates the American business and economic state in their July 28 Facebook/Meta appeal: “Let Instagram be Instagram and not become TikTok.” Instagram is American and TikTok is Chinese. Nancy Pelosy, the third US authority, wants to visit Taiwan, and China replies that “there will be consequences”. As if the Russo-Ukrainian war wasn’t enough. On Friday, July 29, Joseph Biden and Xi Jinping spoke and concluded: “we are not doing enough against climate change”. No references to the economy. China is experiencing a sharp slowdown and the US is entering a technical recession (two consecutive quarters with negative GDP; -0.9% annualized in the second quarter and -1.6% in the first).

Neither Biden nor the Fed acknowledge that the US has fallen into recession. Biden says that it is “mere statistics”, although the Fed concedes that “inflation and the rise in interest rates could have affected consumption”. In July, we anticipated in these pages: “recession in America, self-fulfilling prophecy.” Papa Smurf used to say that “if you feel cold in winter and there is no heating, repeat endlessly, I’m hot”. According to the comic, the Smurfs ended up in bed with heat stroke. The power of the mind, suggestion, which Nobel laureates such as Robert Schiller, Paul Romer and Richard Thaler have scientifically proven by studying behavioral economics: repeat a million times that a recession is coming and businesses will stop investing, the population will stop to consume; production will decline and banks will stop lending. Consequence: recession.

But the reality is stubborn: P&G, the world’s largest consumer conglomerate, posted its best results in 19 years, beating Wall Street expectations on July 29. Post-trade, shares of Apple and Amazon rose. Apple had excellent results in profits and sales. “By the hair,” they said here on Wall Street. Apple has beaten the pulse of market expectations: it sold more iPhones in its third quarter (the weakest of its fiscal year in 20 years) and, in addition, it sold more expensive. Mac sales slipped a bit as consumers waited for the two new models, released in July. And increased billing for services again.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has not blamed the economy for his results. It could have: if its Chinese supplier Foxconn had not had serious production problems and the Chinese government had not imposed restrictions and lockdowns on factories in Chongquin and Shenzen, causing problems in the supply chain, for example, Apple would have sold much more . Cook predicted that its fiscal fourth quarter will be much better.

Not the entire BigTech sector has suffered or been penalized. Generalizations overlook individual situations: Amazon posted a loss for the second quarter, the first time in seven years: lower sales in its e-commerce retail area or more investment in cloud-computing, Amazon CEO Andy’s favorite business? Jassi, because he founded and directed it for 20 years until Bezos elevated him to the altars? Greater investments. Jeff Bezos told his shareholders in January that in 2022, Amazon would return to day one: “more investment to grow”, as it did from 1995 to 2015. Bezos has a theory that companies that forget to “work like day one , they fall into complacency and, later, into irrelevance, which leads to disappearance”.

Pat Gelsinger, CEO of Intel, has presented the worst results in a decade of what was the leading firm in the chip and semiconductor market. He blamed the economy, the supply chain…, but Intel has long ceased to be a thermometer in the computing market and, although IDC and Gartner report -12.6% sales of computers in the first half of the year, the competition presents good performers: AMD, Nvidia (chips for computers/game consoles), Qualcomm (chips for smartphones). I know Intel well because I worked for it when it was the fourth largest brand in the world and the world leader in the microprocessor market, with an 82% market share. With Microsoft, it dominates the computer market.

Microsoft has presented very good results, although it sold fewer video games and fewer cloud services. Something similar happens with Facebook/Meta and Google/Alphabet in the online advertising market, which they control by 50%. Less online advertising, lower income, but also more investments. Facebook is moving to Meta to build a metaverse and has already committed $10 billion, which is against profit. And Google wants to stop being third in the cloud and compete on an equal footing with Amazon (AWS) and Microsoft (Azure): investing “costs money”.

It is another matter that China continues to want to dispute the world economic podium and world technological leadership with the US and, therefore, Xi Jinping agrees with Kim Kardashian. “There is the TikTok effect,” Insider Intelligence principal analyst Jasmine Enberg told Emily Chang (Bloomberg Technology). TikTok belongs to the Beijing-controlled conglomerate ByteDance and “steals advertising” from Meta’s Facebook and Instagram Reels, and from Google/Alphabet’s YouTube Videos.

The technological cold war between China and the US has increased with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Nancy Pelosy’s possible visit to Taiwan is an unnecessary provocation to China. The two world wars taught that no one wins a war on two fronts, and fighting China and Russia at the same time can be deadly.

Recession? The rise in wages is a record since 1961 and the US has full employment.

Jorge Diaz Cardiel is a Partner of Advice Strategic Consultants