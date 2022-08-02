BRZRKR: everything we know about the upcoming anime and live-action movie that Netflix will adapt from the Keanu Reeves comic

Last year Netflix announced that it was adapting BRZRKR, the comic created by Keanu Reeves, into an anime series and a live-action movie. Both projects will have the participation of the actor and we will tell you all the details here!

For those who didn’t know, Keanu Reeves he made his debut as a comic book writer last year. Beside Matt Kindt and the artist Ron Garneythe renowned actor launched BRZRKR, a brutally violent series about an immortal warrior’s struggle through the centuries. Shortly after its publication, the news arrived that the comic would have its own adaptation for both the small screen and the big one.

This adaptation comes from the hand of Netflixwho had reported that Keanu Reeves will be the star of both the anime series and the movie. In one he will participate as an actor, while in the animated version he will give his voice to B.obvious. Who B.? Below we tell you.

BRZRKR is a twelve-issue maxi-series originally published by Boom! Studios. For those who do not know what it is about, the protagonist of the story is B.a demigod with a curse that forces him to commit terrible acts of violence despite the effects this has on his mental health.

After walking the world for centuries (80 thousand years to be exact), B. finally find a shelter: work for the US government to fight battles too violent and dangerous for anyone else. In return, they promise to give her the one thing she wants: “the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence…and how to end it.”

in the past San Diego Comic-Con, Keanu Reeves was astonished by his presence and not only spoke of the next john wick 4but also gave more details about the future anime series that can be seen in Netflix.

During the panel BRZRKRconfirmed that Production I.G. will be in charge of animating the series, which already has two seasons approved and in production. If this anime studio sounds familiar to you, it’s probably because it was behind the anime franchise. ghost in the shell, in addition to many other deliveries.

In the Comic-Con, Reeves clarified that precisely the anime film of Ghost in the Shell was one of his great influences, so the choice of Production I.G. As the studio chosen to animate the series, it seems like a key choice.

In addition, and to the surprise of many, the actor acknowledged that the “culprits” of introducing him to the world of anime are nothing more and nothing less than the sisters. wachowski: “I was watching anime on channel 79 and had no idea what it was. And then I started working with the Wachowskis in The Matrix and they told me… ‘You have to see this!’”. To this, Reeves added: “It was Akira Y Ghost in the Shell, that’s where it all started. I’m not very up to date with anime right now, but some friends have kids who know everything and it all sounds great.”

Keanu Reeves says his introduction to anime came when the Wachowskis made him watch Akira and Ghost in the Shell while preparing for The Matrix. #NetflixSDCC —Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) July 22, 2022

As for the protagonist of the story, Reeves explained: “I wanted a character who could punch people through and rip their arms off. He also had the idea of ​​someone who is cursed with all this violence and is trying to figure out who he is and how he became this as he regains his humanity.” anime series Netflix will serve as a spin-off of the original comic, as it will expand the universe of BRZRKR by exploring different elements of the story.

During the panel, the actor and screenwriter assured that the anime impacted him as a storyteller since it allows him to do things on a scale and projection that he does not find in other places, in addition to the fact that in this world there are some of the coolest things he has ever seen. viewed.

On the other hand, it was also confirmed that the live-action film of BRZRKR will be written by Mattson Tomlin and that will be influenced both by the filmography of Reeves as for The Fountain and Tree of Life.

There is not much more information yet and it is also not known when the film and anime of BRZRKR a Netflix. So be attentive.

Share it with whoever you want

Related Posts