Ariana Grande’s stalker, who threatened to kill her last year, sneaks back into her house

The pop star has received worst birthday present possible: to hear back from the man who harasses her for a long time and that last year threatened to kill her after showing up at his mansion in Los Angeles armed with a hunting knife.

At that time it was imposed a restraining order who recently jumped trying to get close to the artist again, and instead of turning himself in to the authorities as he had been ordered to do, last Sunday I returned to the mansion that Ariana has in Montecito and snuck inside the property despite the heavy security measures surrounding it.

It’s not clear how he managed to do it, but luckily the singer was not at home, so there was no misfortune to mourn. The police rushed to the house after the intruder set off the alarm by accident and proceeded to arrest him.

He is currently in custody accused of harassment, trespassing burglary, damage to public property, obstruction of justice, and violation of a restraining order, even if has pleaded not guilty of all of them.