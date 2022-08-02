Are Hailey Bieber and Jennifer Aniston’s favorite massages effective in eliminating fluid retention?

Many ‘celebrities’ have commented that resort to lymphatic drainage massages before going to a red carpet or they incorporate it into their beauty routine to define the contours of their face. The main claim of this technique is that it helps us combat fluid retention. But what exactly are these massages?

According to Doctors Mar Mira and Sofía Ruiz del Cuetofrom the Mira+Cueto clinic: “Lymphatic drainage is a more than essential massage in aesthetic body medicine, since fights swelling caused by fluid retention“They have admitted that they are fans of this technique, among others, celebrities such as Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Kardashian or Hailey Bieber.

There are different types of lymphatic drainage massage: the body (which helps eliminate fluid retention and toxins) and the facial (very popular on social networks to mark the cheekbones and jaw). Both of them are performed manually by performing a series of compression movements rhythmic movements along the lymphatic vessels to cleanse the congested lymph nodes in different parts of our body.





As the doctors explain, “its ultimate purpose is stimulate the lymphatic systeman open system that circulates parallel and in harmony with the circulatory system and whose functions are essential for our body, and especially in aesthetics, as it helps maintain homeostasis (balance of organic tissues), regulating interstitial flow, draining and transporting molecules that due to their size cannot evacuate the venous system”.

As stated by the OCU, this type of massage, which must be carried out by an expert, helps to reabsorb liquids, reduce inflammation and contribute to improving the body’s defences, although within aesthetic medicine it is also They are used to shape the figure, treat cellulite, circulation problems (varicose veins) and acne.in addition to fighting aging by stimulating circulation in the face and collagen production.

How long do the effects last?

According to professionals, the effects of these massages, although visible from the first session, also they are temporary and to get all its benefits are multiple sessions required (experts recommend a minimum of 6) and, as doctors Mira and Cueto say, the results vary from patient to patient. Those who opt for facial lymphatic massage with the rollers or gua-sha They usually do them once a day to maintain their effects over time, as Hailey Bieber recommended when she shared her facial routine.

In the case of body massage, experts recommend wearing a healthy diet and exercise something routine in our lives to continue enjoying its benefits, being very hydration is important. As Ashley LaCambria, general manager of Body Roll Studio, tells us: “Lymph is 95% water, so it is easy for it to move through the body, you must stay very hydrated before, during and after the session.”





Where to do it

If we don’t know where to go to do it, doctors Mira and Cueto offer a classic manual lymphatic massage in their Mira+Cueto clinic Madrid, with sessions of between 50 and 60 minutes.

If, on the other hand, we are looking for a different experience, we can try with Bioslimming, a treatment that through a massage and subsequent wrap helps us eliminate fluid retention and reaffirm the body. We can find it in the anselem clinic.

