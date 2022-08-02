“A serious violation of the one-China principle”: Beijing condemns Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan and announces military exercises

  • BBC News World

chinese army

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army will hold live-fire exercises in the vicinity of Taiwan from August 4 to 7.

It will do so in response to the visit of the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosito Taiwan, where it landed on Tuesday.

Beijing claims the island as its own territory and has taken the parliamentary leader’s trip, the highest-ranking US official to Taiwan in 25 years, as a grave affront.

Shortly after Pelosi landed in Taipei, the Chinese media announced the military exercise with a ban on all civilian ships and aircraft from entering the surrounding regions.

