A novel by Argentinian Hernán Díaz is part of the long list of the English-language Booker Prize

With a plot about trust, money and power that has communicating vessels with the idea of ​​fiction as a structure in itself, the novel Trust of Argentine writer Hernán Díaz, who has lived in the United States for years, was chosen as one of the thirteen best works of fiction in the English language on the long list of the prestigious Booker Prizewhich will announce the short list in September, while in October it will announce a single winning work.

Hernan Diaz was born in Buenos Aires in 1973. He went into exile with his family when he was very young and spent his childhood in Sweden. He now lives in the United States, where he is a professor at Columbia University. He writes in English, published an academic book on Borges and the only fiction translated into Spanish of his is In the distance (Impedimenta), which earned him several awards, such as the Saroyan International Prize, the Cabell Award, the Prix Page America, the New American Voices Award, and was a finalist for the PEN/Faulkner Award for best fiction.

Trustthe novel that has just been chosen by the Booker Prize as one of the thirteen most outstanding in the English language, It will be published in Spanish by the Anagrama publishing house in March 2023. and in this way it will reach editions in 25 languages.

For the jury in charge of the award, the book has “a dazzling intelligence behind this novel, which challenges us to rethink everything we know about the institutions on which nations are built and the narratives with which stories are told. Cunning, sophisticated, insistently questioning. Diaz he writes confidently, determined to rob us of all our certainties.”



“Trust” by Hernan Diaz.

In its Spanish translation “trust” means confidence. And this is a novel about trust, about money and finances, with protagonists as a Wall Street tycoon and a daughter of eccentric aristocrats, who have amassed a great fortune and cannot explain that accumulation. But at what cost does a tycoon achieve that capital? Different versions of the distribution of power and the manipulation of reality thus make up this kind of puzzle of characters and literary genres.

“The only thing that sustains money is trust. There is no material link between a ticket and its value. Monetary value comes only from a series of conventions that we have all decided to accept. Money has, then, a structure similar to that of fiction. It’s a fiction we all believe in. We all trust it,” Diaz said.

There, precisely, lies “one of the crucial aspects of the book: how fiction can shape and determine reality. I am particularly interested in fictions that are accepted as historical facts, which, of course, have direct political consequences. And almost all narratives around capital have this fictional and highly ideological dimension”.



Díaz writes in English, publishes in English and lives in the United States, that is, he is inserted in that culture, although he has not stopped interacting with Argentina – he was visiting at the beginning of July.

Asked about the vacancy of the theme of money in literature, he assured that it is “curious” that money is absent from the North American literary canon and if it does appear, it does so in an adjacent, satellite way. “There is very little fiction that deals with money itself and the process of capital accumulation. On the one hand, there is an absolute obsession with money; on the other, it is a subject that is not talked about. It is a huge taboo in the culture American,” he considered.

It was also recently news that Trust will be adapted into a miniseries format by American actress and producer Kate Winslet –which will also take on a leading role– and will air on HBO. Díaz also has a co-producer role, and they estimate that the premiere will be between 2024 and 2025.



Hernán Díaz writes in English, published an academic book on Borges and the only fiction translated into Spanish of his is “A lo far.” Photo Adriana Groisman

But Diaz’s novel did not appear because of the stir brought about by the name Kate Winslet. It already had a good crop of readers in its original language and very good reviews, to the point that the well-known newspaper The New York Times defined it as “four novels in one” for its unique stylistic structure.

​What’s more: before the British actress, the novel had already received several production companies that were interested in acquiring the film rights. Finally, Díaz decided on this HBO initiative.

The other finalists of the Booker Prize 2022

The Booker Prize It is one of the most outstanding awards in the English language and each year it recognizes fiction published in the United Kingdom and Ireland. First, a long list of thirteen candidate books is announced, then in September the shortlist is announced, which is reduced to six works, and finally in mid-October a single winning work is announced, which receives 50,000 pounds sterling as an endowment.

But beyond the economic recognition, the Booker Prize It has a global potential to drive reading, right from the start when the extensive list of shortlisted books is presented. This same award has its international version, the International Booker Prize that distinguishes translated works and that this year had Claudia Piñeiro with the English translation of ellen knows in his short selection.

Another of the novels that make up the Booker Prize longlist and was published in Spanish by the Alfaguara label is Oh William!from the American narrator Elizabeth Stroutwhere he takes up one of his emblematic characters, that of the writer Lucy Barton – who debuted in 2016 with My name is Lucy Barton. and then resumed Everything is possible- and in this story she narrates the journey she undertakes with her ex-husband after discovering a family secret that, among other topics, raises the unfathomable mystery that otherness represents.



American writer Elizabeth Strout author of the book “Olive Kitteridge” who won the 2009 Pulitzer Prize for a work of fiction. Photo EFE/PULITZER PRIZE BOARD/COURTESY

The jury highlights that no one writes “the inner life like Strout does” with a writing of “meticulous observation, full of deep psychological insight”, while ensuring that her character Lucy Barton is already an immortal of literature “fragile, damaged, unraveled, vulnerable and best of all, ordinary, like all of us.”

Strout had already won the Pulitzer in 2009 for Olive Kitteridge, which gave a great flight to his works with translations all over the world. “It is true that I have recognition and I value it but I have never really finished believing this. I suppose that is why I continue to do the work that I want to do, that is, I have a sense of responsibility towards my readers. I always write for them and that has not changed,” he said at a press conference regarding its translation into Spanish. “I have no memories of myself as a non-writer: I always remember myself writing,” she also said at the time.

Another of the books with local circulation is little things like thatfrom the Irish claire keegan. For the jury it is a story of “bravery” set in an Irish community “that denies its main secret”. Small Things Like These, in its original language, also has a “beautiful, economical and elegant structure, dense with moral themes”. It is so cheap, 116 pages in English, that it becomes the shortest work that it has ever recognized in the award in its entire history.



Irish writer Claire Keegan.

Translated in our country by Jorge Fondebrider and published by Eterna Cadencia in 2021 -which had previously edited Antarctica Y three lights– the book tells the story of a man who works selling coal and wood and suddenly finds himself involved in a terrifying situation, who investigates a case that is related to reality: the Laundries of the Magdalenas, institutions of the Catholic Church that, with the complicity of the Irish State, housed girls and women, who they hid, imprisoned, enslaved, and even killed their babies.

The complete list of Booker Prize 2022, which in September will reduce this payroll by half, is also made up of The Colonyfrom the Irish audrey magee; After Sappho of Selby Wynn Schwartz; glory of NoViolet Bulawayo; Maps of Our Spectacular Bodiesof Maddie Mortimer; case-studyof Graeme Macrae Burnet; The Treesof Percival Everett; The Seven Moons of Maali Almeidaof Shehan Karunatilaka; booth of Karen Joy Fowler.

Curiously, the other two authors who are missing to complete the 13 chosen for this 2022 edition of the Booker Prize are writers of opposite ages, the youngest and the oldest who share the stage on a longlist: on the one hand, Leila MottleyAmerican born in 2003, 20 years old, distinguished for her first film nightcrawlingand on the other, Alan Garner, renowned writer born in Cheshire in 1934, with a long history of works and awards, chosen here for his latest fiction treacle-walker.

