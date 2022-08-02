5 moments in which Ariana Grande has been an ally of the LGTB collective | Music

In the month of LGBT pridewhich on the 28th commemorates the Stonewall riots in 1969, it is necessary to rvindicate the different sexual orientations and gender identities that are part of this diverse communityas well as giving a voice to the artists and personalities who work every day to defend their rights, reflecting and claiming a reality in which equality is still to be conquered.

Among all the international artists, One of the personalities that stands out the most for using her media speaker in defense of LGBT rights is Ariana Grande who, aware of the millions of people who follow him, has always bothered to claim the rights for a group that touches him very closely. From the beginning of her career, she became one of the gay divas of our time, and today we take the opportunity to make a review of the different occasions in which she has become a true ally of the community.

break-free

The collaboration of the American singer with the DJ Zedd It became the second single from My Everything in 2014. A theme that quickly became an anthem for the LGTB community and that did not stop playing in ambient nightclubs for his message in favor of the freedom to be oneself. In addition, it came just a month after the entry into force in the United States of the law that approved marriage between people of the same sex, towards which Ariana has spoken in favor on many occasions, along with a video clip in which, In addition, we can see a couple of homosexual aliens kissing in front of the camera.

Your support for HIV research

In October 2015, Ariana Grande joined forces with the beauty product brand MAC Cosmetics to launch a collaboration, Viva Glam, whose income would be used entirely for HIV and AIDS research. Other personalities from the world of music also participated in this collection, such as Miley Cyrus either Rihanna.

LGBT representation in their songs

Beyond the LGBT anthem that Break Free became, Ariana Grande has introduced a greater representation of these people in her songs and video clips. In the video for Everydayone of the singles from Dangerous Woman, the artist showed couples of different sexualities, ethnicities and ages. On the other hand, in Break Your Heart Right Back, Ariana talks about a relationship in which a man cheats on his girlfriend with another boy who, beyond the moral judgments that can be established when witnessing infidelity, puts on the table the existence of sexual orientations that move away from hegemonic heterosexuality.

His letter of love and admiration to the LGBT community

In June 2018, on the occasion of Pride month, Billboard asked a series of artists to write a letter to the LGBT community. Ariana Grande was one of those chosen, posting the following lines: “There is nothing more infectious than the joy and love that the LGBT community gives off. I grew up with a gay brother whose moves I always emulated. Everything Frankie did, I repeated. I can’t find any difference before and after Frankie came out. He has always been just Frankie. Sexuality and gender were never topics that we were afraid to discuss within my family.“.

“Seeing my music embraced and celebrated by the LGBT community is all that has ever mattered to me when I first thought about my career goals. […] Love is like music, it knows no boundaries and is not exclusive to one gender, sexuality, race, religion, age or belief. It is a freedom and delicious luxury that everyone should be able to immerse themselves in and enjoy at all times. I am eternally indebted and inspired by the LGBT community. I hope to create hymns for you that hug you with comfort and make you live your best life.. Thank you for celebrating me the same way I celebrate you.”

The Manchester Concert: One Love

Despite the fact that Ariana Grande has been the protagonist of different concerts and events that celebrated LGBT Pride month, such as New York Pride in 2015, perhaps the most important concert of his career at all levels was the One Love concert in Manchesterwhich took place a month after the attack that occurred within the concert of his tour, which passed through the British city, and which claimed the lives of 22 people to which 800 wounded had to be added.

Completely paralyzed by what she had lived through, A month later, the artist organized a benefit concert in the same city, the proceeds of which were directed to the families of the victims. and to the emergency services of Manchester and London.

Under the name One Love Manchester, Ariana Grande met with a multitude of guest artists who lent their voices to join the community in the tragedy that had occurred. Justin Bieber, Katy Perry or Miley Cyrus were some of the singers who accompanied the American during her concert, which in at one point he celebrated tolerance and freedom by performing the song Somewhere Over The Rainbow.