Without ideas? Make This Chipotle Chicken Pasta for the Week

The pasta has been one of the most outstanding and popular dishes that we have, coming from the beautiful Italy, it has been highlighted that it can be one of the best and fastest options we have at the moment of cooking. Of course, it can also be one of the most complex options to prepare, but in reality once you manage to measure it and know exactly how you can have the best pasta, you won’t stop cooking it.

And it is that, pasta has also been with us for a long time and it is affirmed that it was Marco Polo who introduced pasta to Italy after his exploration of the Far East at the end of the 13th century, going up the dough, then, to the 4th century BC It is also known that in a etruscan tomban engraving was discovered in which it showed a group of natives making what appeared to be pasta, giving then as the creation of the pasta from the year 3000 BC

By whatever the birth of this foodtoday has established itself as one of the best options that we can have at the time of eating and, as proof of this, today we bring you a prescription special to base of pasta and chicken with chipotle which we are sure will be one of the best options to enjoy during the week And not just for one day, for several.

Chipotle Chicken Pasta

Ingredients

1 box of pasta

two breasts medium

medium Pepper

2 garlic

Powdered chicken broth

Half the juice of 1 orange

Cheese

Cream

for the sauce

3 tomatoes (cooked)

1 can of chipotle peppers (half)

(half) 2 garlic

2 California chilies

2 tree chiles

Powdered chicken broth

Preparation