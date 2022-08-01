Without ideas? Make This Chipotle Chicken Pasta for the Week
The pasta has been one of the most outstanding and popular dishes that we have, coming from the beautiful Italy, it has been highlighted that it can be one of the best and fastest options we have at the moment of cooking. Of course, it can also be one of the most complex options to prepare, but in reality once you manage to measure it and know exactly how you can have the best pasta, you won’t stop cooking it.
And it is that, pasta has also been with us for a long time and it is affirmed that it was Marco Polo who introduced pasta to Italy after his exploration of the Far East at the end of the 13th century, going up the dough, then, to the 4th century BC It is also known that in a etruscan tomban engraving was discovered in which it showed a group of natives making what appeared to be pasta, giving then as the creation of the pasta from the year 3000 BC
By whatever the birth of this foodtoday has established itself as one of the best options that we can have at the time of eating and, as proof of this, today we bring you a prescription special to base of pasta and chicken with chipotle which we are sure will be one of the best options to enjoy during the week And not just for one day, for several.
Chipotle Chicken Pasta
Ingredients
- 1 box of pasta
- two breasts medium
- Pepper
- 2 garlic
- Powdered chicken broth
- Half the juice of 1 orange
- Cheese
- Cream
for the sauce
- 3 tomatoes (cooked)
- 1 can of chipotle peppers (half)
- 2 garlic
- 2 California chilies
- 2 tree chiles
- Powdered chicken broth
Preparation
- We will sew the pastaaccording to the instructions of the cash register. We can put some oniongarlic and salt to the water to give it a touch of flavor.
- Open the breasts and season them with pepper, garlic, broth and juice. Let stand a few minutes.
- Let’s brown a little chiles and garlic with oil. Booking.
- We carry the poultry breast cooked to taste on both sides.
- We take all the ingredients for the sauce to the blender and leave until we get one homogeneous mixture.
- Transfer to a saucepan and add the cream.
- We cut the poultry breast into strips and add it to the sauce. We leave for a few minutes.
- Mix with the pasta and add the cheese. Stir well and let cook for a few minutes.
- And ready, serve and enjoy.