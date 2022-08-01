Why is the bottle that appears in the apology video so controversial?

Will Smith reappeared in social networks to issue a lengthy statement apologizing to Chris Rock and his family for beating him during the Oscar Awards 2022However, some things did not turn out as expected.

On March 27 of this year, during the 94 delivery of the well-known ceremony, Will Smith surprised the audience by throwing a punch at the presenter ChrisRock, after a joke he made about the actor’s wife.

Quite drastic consequences brought this event. So much so that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences made the decision to remove the protagonist of the ‘Prince of Bell Air’ from the awards for the next ten years.

Given this, after more than 4 months, the Hollywood star He came forward to apologize for his actions in the past event, but something caught more attention than his words.

Throughout the video you can see on the table next to him a bottle of waterwhich perhaps for some is just another object, but in reality, others saw a very peculiar detail in it.

What happened to the water bottle in the Will Smith video?

The bottle of water that appears in the actor’s video is from the Just Water brand, a beverage company that Jaden Smithhis son, founded in 2015 with the help of his parents and has had great success in the market.

Therefore, all this was taken as a marketing strategymore than a true letter of forgiveness, since it was worn at various times with general shots in which the controversial bottle was visible.