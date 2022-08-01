What does the protagonist’s tattoo mean?

All the ingredients that are introduced in the argument of a narrative work must serve for something. They have to move the plot forward and deviate in a new direction or they can explain some valuable detail. And add nuance to the character and circumstances of a main character. The latter is what the Russo Brothers and screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely have done with Sierra Six, the protagonist of the unseen agent (2022), whom he plays Ryan Goslingand with the tattoo on his arm, which, of course, hides a meaning.

It would not be particularly important if it were not for the fact that the directors of the Netflix film have declared that they want a saga about this espionage and action story, an entire cinematographic universe. In other words, the tattoo the unseen agent it helps us understand the future of what promises to be a new franchise.

It is young Claire Fitzroy, played by Julia Butters, who asks Six about the tattoo. What she says to him suggests that she wrote to him “Sisyphus” with the Greek alphabet classic. And he explains to her the myth of the impious king of Ephyra, punished by Zeus for eternally pushing a huge rock down the slope of a mountain that, just before reaching the top, rolls back to the beginning. And that is why it is spoken of today to refer to repetitive and frustrating jobs.

“Σίσυφος”, “Sisyphus”

The rock that never reaches the top of the mountain in ‘The invisible agent’

Ryan Gosling’s character in the unseen agent he is recruited for CIA homicide assignments by Donald Fitzroy, played by Billy Bob Thornton, who offers to break him out of prison if he agrees to his terms at the beginning of the Netflix film. His late father, with the face of the recognizable Shea Whigham, was an abuser that he justified himself in that he wanted to “turn his sons into men”. Among other horrible things, she burned his skin with lit cigarettes and, in the family bathtub, held his head under water.

But Six, whose real name is Courtland Gentry according to the opening scene, decided to shoot him out of concern that his younger brother would end up dead because of him. Thus, when he wanted to free himself from such torment, they imprisoned him. He agrees to be under the orders of the CIA as an expert assassin so as not to continue to be locked up within four walls. But his work ends in a servitude from which he wants to escape and, without Donald Fitzroy as boss, they won’t let him.

Moreover, discovering that something is wrong in the last mission entrusted to him by the corrupt Denny Carmichael, a role assumed by Regé-Jean Page in the unseen agent, choose to run away with the information. And an international hunt is unleashed to catch him. The target, played by Callan Mulvey and who kills her anyway, is revealed to be Sierra Four. One of his own, enrolled in the agency the same way he was. Y Six’s ultimate attempt to escape therefore it seems impossible.

From the condemnation of Sisyphus to Tiresias

Of course, Ryan Gosling’s hero triumphs over his greatest enemy and persecutor, Chris Evans’ sociopath Lloyd Hansen. But the intervention of Suzanne Brewer requires him to reach an agreement. A hand so that the crimes of Denny Carmichael fall on the character of Captain America, Six continues in the CIA and Claire Fitzroy and Dani Miranda of Ana de Armas are safe. Not to mention being free the unseen agent.

In fact, when he escapes again and picks up the niece of the sacrificed Donald Fitzroy, we can assume that they will go after him. Without giving him the chance to live in peace. And, with this trajectory, the skillful protagonist of the unseen agent feels like sisyphus. In his struggle and for reasons beyond his control, he has traded one chain for another. And whenever he had given her the impression that the boulder he was pushing might finally reach the top, he would fall back down the hill.

But we must be aware that the tattoo from the Greek legend they had recorded in prison, from which he could not leave between 1995 and 2003. Something consistent with the prison culture according to the cinema, in any case. Although we must think that their motivations then were unrelated to his future CIA experience. Therefore, perhaps the name of the mythical blind soothsayer Tiresias should also be tattooed on his right forearm.



