UNAM’s new online courses with official certification Sign up for FREE! – Teach me about Science

The National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) makes available from the platform coursera a set of courses MOOCsthat is, massive, online and free.

Each of the courses is made up of videos, lessons, quizzes, exercises and materials with the purpose of achieving a unique and enriching experience. The user can decide how he works, a flexible program is used that allows him to study «at your own pace» since dates and times are unlimited. At the end of the course you can request a certificate with curricular value, which is valid to attach in CV or profile of LinkedIn.

Before starting, we recommend that you review each course and the topics that will be covered, as well as the duration so that you can organize your times and dates on the calendar.

BUSINESS

1. Credit and collection

In the first place we have a course basically focused on the credit function, its importance, its origins, organizations, types of management, planning, risks, amortization calculation and instruments, to name a few, are deepened.

It has an estimated duration of 16 hours and will be under the instruction of Norman Wolf del Valle Professor of the Faculty of Accounting and Administration, UNAM. The content is beginner level; classes include videos, readings, and quizzes; then the theme is displayed.

Module 1. Credit

Module 2. Credit and collection department

Module 3. Credit and collection policies

Module 4. Credit Analysis

Module 5. Collection

Module 6. Honor Roll

2. Introduction to finance

During this course you will study about finances, value and financial resources. Likewise, some basic tools (analysis, control and evaluation) will be detailed to create a financial plan and adequate business management. A time limit of 10 hours is estimated to complete this course. The training is in charge of Daniel Roberto Béjar López, Master in Administration of the Postgraduate Program in Administration Sciences, UNAM.

Topic 1. Financial information

Topic 2. Basic financial statements

Topic 3. Financial analysis

Topic 4. Tools for financial control

Topic 5. Short and long term financial management

Topic 6. Portfolio management

Topic 7. Creation of companies

Topic 8. Business Start-up

COMPUTER’S SCIENCE

3. Android Basics

This course is intended for the user to learn about Android Studio tools, applications, material design, Android Virtual Decives and layout practices for different APPS. The person in charge of providing the training will be Professor Anahí Salgado, Certified Android Application Developer, programmer, trainer and lecturer at UNAM. This course establishes an approximate duration of 12 hours and is made up of four units.

Unit 1. Introduction to Android

Unit 2. Hello world and Android Studio

Unit 3. Composition of an Android project

Unit 4. Components of an Android mobile application

Unit 5. Design patterns

4. Introduction to Java

In this course you will be provided with basic and intermediate knowledge about Java, which is one of the most important and popular languages ​​in the area of ​​programming. Taking into account its usefulness in the job market, this course has the initiative to provide professional training where various aspects such as interface classes, methods, Java libraries, execution schemes will be included, and you will learn how to apply all the knowledge acquired in the course. real life while solving problems. Who will be in charge of the instruction will be the experienced Elisa Viso Gurovich, Professor of the Faculty of Sciences and the Department of Mathematics. The program has an estimated duration of 30 hours.

Module 1. The programming process

Module 2. Basic Java Programming

Module 3. Advancing Java Programming

Module 4. Arrays and their handling

Module 5. Interaction with the user

HEALTH

5. Peritoneal dialysis

This peritoneal dialysis course is focused on all those who wish to learn self-care from home, the program thoroughly addresses this area of ​​nursing, that is, knowledge of normal kidney function and CKD will be covered. In addition, you will learn to carry out an adequate assessment, about care, hygienic measures, manual systems and how to react in case of complications.

To achieve a fluid and simple training, the course is developed under theoretical and practical lessons, no dates or deadlines are established, although it lasts approximately 7 hours. The training will be in charge of Ma. Cristina Rodríguez Zamora, Coordinator of the Postgraduate in Nephrological Nursing, FES Iztacala.

Module 1. Bases of renal physiology

Module 2. Chronic kidney disease (CKD)

Module 3. Bases and principles in peritoneal dialysis

Module 4. Training program for teaching peritoneal dialysis

Module 5. Connectology systems

ARTS AND HUMANITIES

6. Music technology with free software

Do you like music and dream of being able to create your first song professionally? It is possible with this course, in which you will learn the basic concepts to be able to start in this medium, the technological tools for this purpose and the available software. The advantage of this course is its fluency, which allows the acquired knowledge to be put into practice after each session and to reinforce the student’s mistakes. The instruction is in charge of Diego Alberto Tinajero Islas, Specialist in musical production of the Faculty of Music.

Session 1. Music production as a creative practice

Session 2. Theory of sound, audio recording and editing

Session 3. Introduction to music theory and MIDI sequencing

Session 4. Musical structures

Session 5. Introduction to postproduction

MATHEMATICS AND LOGIC

7. Trigonometry and analytical geometry

The following course is available for people who want to learn how to solve problems from start to finish. Fundamental concepts, their applications in problems, conic sections, among other topics, will be discussed. Despite being a beginner level, it is requested to have basic knowledge in mathematics. The program has a duration of 32 hours and it is recommended to attend 2 to 3 hours per day, it will be in charge of Mario Jiménez Velasco, Associate Professor B of TC, CCH-Sur.

Topic 1. Elements of trigonometry

Topic 2. Basic elements of analytical geometry

Topic 3. The line, the parabola and its Cartesian equation

Topic 4. The circumference and the ellipse

PHYSICAL SCIENCES AND ENGINEERING

8. Robotics

With this course you will be able to create your own robot and control it from a mobile device. Basic and enjoyable lessons are implemented to explore the mechanics, electronics, and programming techniques that will be required for the final project. No basic knowledge or previous experience of any kind is required and it lasts approximately 11 hours. The instructor in charge will be Dr. Enrique Ruiz Velasco, Senior Researcher, Research Institute on the University and Education.

know the program

Session 1. Let’s talk about robots

Session 2. Building my first robot

Session 3. Controlling my robot

Session 4. Programming my robot

Session 5. What else can we build?