Tribute to Bob Rafelson – Rock The Best Music

On July 23, the director, producer and screenwriter Bob Rafelson, one of the “standard bearers” of New Hollywood, died at the age of 89. A director who had his moment of glory in the seventies and eighties, standing out in the “thriller” although he also cultivated drama or adventure films, having Jack Nicholson as his fetish actor. We synthesize the not too numerous filmography of him in these five films.

5 FILMS

MY LIFE IS MY LIFE (1970)

After the series “The Monkees” (where the musical group was created) and his “first film” “Head (head)”, his confirmation came with this feature film starring Jack Nicholson, which brought him his only Oscar nominations as screenwriter and director. .

THE POSTMAN ALWAYS RINGS TWICE (1981)

New version of the novel by James M. Cain, with which Rafelson achieved his best film and his best-known work with extraordinary Jack Nicholson and Jessica Lange as the leading couple and David Mamet in the script.

THE CASE OF THE BLACK WIDOW (1987)

Another “thriller” that in this case pitted Debra Winger against Theresa Russell. It was not as brilliant as the previous one mentioned but it was not without interest.

THE MOUNTAINS OF THE MOON (1990)

Change of third in Rafelson’s filmography with this wonderful adventure film about two explorers in Africa in the mid-nineteenth century. Without a doubt, it is among his best feature films.

BLOOD AND WINE (1996)

Last great “thriller” about a family of winemakers who supply their product to millionaires. Robbery, blackmail and betrayal headed by Jack Nicholson, with Michael Caine or Jennifer Lopez giving the reply.