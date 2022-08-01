The Rock explains scene at the end of DC League of Super-Pets

Now that the DC movie League of Super-Pets has been out for a few days now, details are being revealed that some of the fans were wondering about, such as the post-credits scene at the end, since after all, it is a superhero movie, even if it’s an animated movie about the Justice League pets.

You see, this film was released in theaters, and it has a great cast where its main protagonist is Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and now he has gone on to explain some details about the scene after the credits of the film.

SPOILER ALERT!!!!!!———>>>>>

If you haven’t seen the movie yet and don’t want to know about this post-credits scene, continue reading at your own risk.

In the post-credits scene of DC’s League of Super-Pets, Superman (John Krasinski) and Superdog (Johnson) are out for a walk, when they run into another DC (anti)hero and his dog:! none other than Black Adam!…

So Krypto aka Superdog is playing fetch in the park with Superman, using a Batman squishy toy, however after a toss Krypto finds his squishy coming out from under his nose! Who could be fast enough to outshine Superdog, none other than Black Adam’s dog, which is why the scene ends with Black Adam walking up to Superman, with The Rock providing the voices of Black Adam, the Adam’s dog and Superdog.

So now, obviously, this is a humorous twist on the comic book movie “button scene” concept, in which a final “bonus scene” catalyzes the next series of events and/or character introductions within of the franchise universe, well, well, in this case, Dwayne Johnson was clearly preparing his next movie within the DC cinematic universe, which also opens this year, Black Adam.

We share with you the post-credit scene from DC’s League of Super-Pets explained by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson via Instagram:

“THANK YOU for making SUPER PETS the #1 MOVIE… but you stayed until the VERY END credits. You know how I feel about SUPERMAN vs BLACK ADAM. The Indestructible Force meets the Immovable Object. With DC SUPER PETS UNIVERSE we had the opportunity to build this amazing animated universe in a big, fun, and cool way. So three @Teremana. Later, I came up with an idea for the end credits.. Let me introduce you to the meanest, meanest, evilest anti-hero canine walking the green land of God… ANUBIS. Complete with his new favorite toy: the Bruce Batman juicer. At @sevenbucksprod we have big plans to develop the DC UNIVERSE OF BLACK ADAM and now the DC SUPER PET UNIVERSE with our partners @wbpictures and @dccomics – and SUPER PETS & BLACK ADAM is just the beginning. Enjoy the movie and enjoy our Seven Bucks Easter Eggs. #SuperPets #ANUBIS #LoyalDogToBlackAdam #AntiHeroCanine #ReadyToPotThese PawsOnKryptosFace”.

So one of the big questions is what is Dwayne Johnson doing there at Warner Bros./DC Entertainment, and well The Rock is never subtle about letting fans know he’s building BIG things, and he’s been just as clear about the fact that Black Adam is just opening the door to a whole corner of the DC Universe that he will design.

So this post-credits scene is certainly a surprising look at just how closely tied all of the DC projects The Rock lends his name to will be, so now we have to wait for DC to bring Black Adam to theaters. , on October 21, that is, in almost 3 more months.