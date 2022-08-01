The Güestival de Larrés comes of age with theatre, magic, music, painting and a craft and trade fair

The streets and squares of Larrés, municipalities belonging to Sabiñánigo, will be the scene this Friday, Saturday and Sunday of Güestivalwho is coming of age and is organized by the cultural center of this town. It is an event that includes different disciplines designed for all types of audiences and that “facilitates everyone’s access to culture”.

In total they have been scheduled 13 proposals, which include shows of magic, music, theater, microtheatre, dance, a workshop and the Begoña Summers exhibition at the Julio Gavín Castillo de Larrés Drawing Museum (Muddi). The main novelty of this edition is the celebration of the first craft and trade fairin collaboration with the Association of Pyrenees Alto Gállego Entrepreneurs (Aepag), in the museum gardens.

After two years of absencethe Güestival de Larrés returns with all its essence, under the mark of multidisciplinarity. And it does so, as is traditional, with quality shows and turning this small town into the cultural epicenter of the Alto Gállego region on August 5, 6 and 7.

Jorge Lacasta, from the Larrés Cultural Center, has recognized that after two years it has not been easy “to maintain the festival as we have been doing it”. But finally, it is resumed “and we hope that people enjoy it.” The good thing about these 18 years of Güestival “is that we have many friends who collaborate in a very special way”, adds José María Cajal. For this reason, the three-day program offers “highly recommended” shows and performances.

The opening will take place on Friday at 20.00 at the Julio Gavín Castillo de Larrés Drawing Museum, with a visit to the temporary exhibition ‘Instantes’. “The festival usually starts with the inauguration of an exhibition, but this year it is already inaugurated and since the author could not come that day, she will accompany us on Friday and will also make a live drawing,” says Alfredo Gavín, director of the Museum. At 22.00 Javier Aranda’s theatrical show will beginand to the 23.30 Juako Malavirgen‘Singing by the elbows’.

The Saturday will start at 11.00with the opening of the first ftrade and craft market of Larres. An exhibition that will have 8 participants. “We always seek to revitalize the territory and on this occasion we want to do our bit, so that in addition to promoting the Güestival, we seek synergies so that everyone benefits,” said Azpe García, treasurer of Aepag. A Redolada, Quisco Serrablo, the Spanish Association Against Cancer, Tigo y Migo, Greto Green, Sol D’Iberno, Quesos de Elena and Boudika will be part of this fair. It will remain open until 10:00 p.m.

The Saturday there will be more performances: at 12.00 ‘Magic for everyone’, with the magician Laura Lúa and from 6.25 to 10.00 there will be a microtheatre, shows in various spaces of the Muddi with the companies Attraverso, El mono habitado, Merce Tienda, Los Mancusos and Lamascara de Tespis .

Lastly, the Sunday at 12.00 the workshop ‘Painting birds’ will begin, by Eva Caballero (for children from 4 to 12 years old). And at 6:30 pm, Marilelas show, with trapeze, acrobatic fabrics and theater dance. The circus and theater show ‘Punto y Coma’ will put the finishing touch to this 18th edition of the Güestival de Larrés.

The mayor of Sabiñánigo, Berta Fernández, has highlighted this “crossing of disciplines” that makes the Güestival possible, as well as the access of culture to the whole world “turning the streets and squares into stages, incorporating different arts to accommodate all audiences”. Both the city council of Sabiñánigo and the Alto Gállego region collaborate and support this event with a economic contribution.

Lourdes Arruebo, Regional President, has highlighted that it is a “consolidated” festivalwhich is committed to quality, the high level” and has valued the great effort made by the Larrés Cultural Center to move it forward.

The organizers have grateful for the collaboration of these institutionsfrom Aepag , from Muddi and from Amigos de Serrablo and from Bárbara Gavín, author of the festival’s poster “who collaborates altruistically”.