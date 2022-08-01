The first details of the new Tomb Raider game in Unreal Engine 5 are filtered

Crystal Dynamics is at work developing a new game of tomb Raider with Unreal Engine 5. Although there are still no excessive details of the title, which in principle should launch on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC given the graphic features that are announcedIt seems that there are the first details of the game thanks to a leak that also points to Lara Croft not working alone in this new installment without a release date. Sacred Symbols would have leaked a script that was used to choose the actors of the game, and in it multiple features of this new tomb Raider which is known as ‘Project Jawbreaker’.

Since VGC, collect that this is conceived as “an action and adventure game that is set in a modern world invaded by a mysterious cataclysm.” For the character of Lara Croft looking for a genuinely British profile in her mid-30s, similar in profile to Emily Blunt and Rosamund Pike. The protagonist will have romance sequences with another female character. “Lara has left her childhood behind and fully embraced the life of an adventurer. Her legendary career has been lauded and printed in tabloids, tall tales of adventure that have inspired a new generation of tomb raiders to seek their fortunes in the world.”

The new Tomb Raider could offer a cooperative aspect

The script also notes that In this new adventure, Lara must configure a team of Tomb Raiders to face her new challenges.. “The beginning of the next chapter presents Lara with a quintessentially adult problem: facing something too big to handle alone. Lara will face a challenge she can only overcome with a team by her side. Collaboration is foreign to her: she has always succeeded alone, so in this situation she’s like a fish out of water.” It is further specified that the characters Devendra and Tanvi will be included in this game.

For now this is what we know. The new tomb Raider It will be developed in Unreal Engine 5 with Crystal Dynamics behind it, it will have a Lara Croft already fully involved in her life as an adventurer, embracing her, and there will be a team helping the protagonist. A challenge to have with the particular novelty of teamwork.