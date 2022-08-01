The day Sylvester Stallone and Richard Gere became rivals

They both have successful careers. On the one hand, Sylvester Stallone became the undisputed star of the action genre while Richard Gere, went down in history as a movie heartthrob. And although it seems that the paths of the actors are impossible to cross, the truth is that for a short time they crossed, and it did not end well.

In 1974, long before starring Rocky Y Rambo, Sylvester Stallone got the leading role in a movie called The Lords of Flatbushalso known as the neighborhood gang. It focuses on the lives of four rebellious young men from Brooklyn and their transition to adult life, whose problems manage to overwhelm them and drag them into crime. Stallone he put himself in the shoes of Stanley, the main protagonist and at first, his co-star was going to be nothing more and nothing less than Richard Gere.

The Lords of Flatbush ended up starring Stallone, Paul Mace, Perry King and Henry Winkler. – Credit: Pinterest

It was the actor’s first film. Pretty Woman, but things did not end well for him. As reported by himself Stallone, the relationship between the two was bad from the beginning. “He walked around in his biker jacket like he was the baddest on the round table,” the actor said during an interview. “And one day during an impromptu fight scene, he grabbed me and let himself go. I gently asked him to calm down but he was so into his character that it was impossible to talk to him.”

But that was not all, because there was another reason that was enough for the relationship between the actors to worsen. “We were rehearsing at Coney Island and at lunch the only nice place was in the backseat of a Toyota. I was eating when he comes up with half a chicken covered in mustard and fat about to slip off the foil.” story Stallone. There, the actor told his partner that “that was going to stain everything and that if he touched his pants, he was going to find out.”

The climax of the situation came when Gere he took a bite of his chicken and the mustard landed on his partner’s pants. “I elbowed him in the head and basically got him out of the car,” recalled the protagonist of Rocky. “The director had to choose, one of us had to go.” Finally, Richard Gere was fired from the film and replaced by perry kingbut the grudge remained present.

And for decades, this rivalry stood up. Many rumors even began to circulate that did nothing more than add fuel to the fire. But everything reached its extreme point one night in 1994, at the house of Elton John. The reason? Lady Di.

It is well known that the British singer and the Princess of Wales were very good friends, so it was not surprising that she was present at the party that the artist had organized in honor of Jeffrey Katzenbergin charge of Walt Disney Studios for letting him make the music for The Lion King.

Richard Gere went to the party that night and quickly got to know each other. Diana. It should be noted that at that time both were already separated, she from Prince Charles and he from Cindy Crawford. The problem started when Sylvester Stallone came to the party. According to the story of Elton John in his autobiographical book I, “I couldn’t help but notice a strange atmosphere in the room. friendship between Diana Y Richard it wasn’t going down well with sylvester. I think he went to the party with the intention of conquering her, but he realized that her plans were ruined, ”recalled the interpreter of I’m Still Standing.

The climax of the situation came at dinner time, when David Furnish, Elton John’s husband, spotted Gere and Stallone battling fists for Lady Di’s attention. Furnish managed to separate them but the bitter taste was present for the rest of the evening. After dinner, Richard Y Diana they went to resume their conversation and Stallone went home, but not before saying (according to the words of Elton John) “I never would have come if I knew that the fucking prince charming was going to be here.”

What could have started as a good friendship ended in a rivalry that still lasts over time. – Credit: Quora

Undoubtedly, the good relationship between the two was not predestined to be, and today, more than forty years after their first disagreement, they still do not speak to each other. The truth is Stallone is still as valid as at the beginning while Gerebetween some controversies and rumours, has lost a bit of the fame that knew how to reach its peak in the 90s.

