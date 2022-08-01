The day Jennifer Lawrence was injured while filming Don’t Look Up

Jennifer Lawrence turned out wound while filming a scene from the movie “Don’t Look Up” in southeastern Massachusetts. This fact quickly became news, flooding all the international media with what happened.

The movie, “Don’t Look Up” on Netflix, directed by Adam McKay, began filming in November 2020 and stars Jennifer Lawrence , Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett and Meryl Streep. During the recordings, at the beginning of 2021, the production moved to Brockton, Massachusetts, United States.

What happened to Jennifer Lawrence during the filming of “Don’t Look Up”?

Before the injury, he was seen Jennifer Lawrence and Chalamet filming a scene where they spray-painted a window on a building. At the scene, when they are caught, they call the police and they quickly arrive in vans decorated as NYPD cruisers. A short time later, a trash can is thrown at the window, causing a controlled glass explosion.

After detonation, Jennifer Lawrence fell to the ground and was wound during the explosion when glass hit his eyelid. She was attended by Chalamet and several other members of the production. Finally the recordings were suspended that day and the actress was taken to the Enterprise Building to receive medical treatment. Luckily she didn’t get older.

Despite the accidents that arose, Jennifer Lawrence continued as a professional. | Source: Netflix

It was not the only unforeseen event during the recordings of Don’t Look Up

“Don’t look up” was recorded when the Covid-19 restrictions were strict and almost no one could leave their homes. It was in this context that Jennifer Lawrence he broke a tooth during filming and was unable to get it fixed. “I lost a tooth pretty early in the shoot,” the actress said, adding that one of her veneers fell out. “And I didn’t get to go to the dentist until the end of the movie, so I had to shoot most of the movie without teeth.”

What she had to do, like a true professional, was to film with a broken tooth so that later, in the editing stage, they would take care of fixing it. That is why if you pay attention you will not be able to realize which tooth was damaged, because everything was perfectly concealed.