The 10 Best Movies Starring Sandra Bullock And One That Beats All The Others

There are not a few actors and actresses who stand out in a notable way in the Hollywood industry, who star in many of our favorite movies.

Among all these stars, without a doubt, one that is an icon for many is Sandra Bullock, one of the most highly rated actresses in Hollywood.

Debuting in 1987 with the movie on the loose ropeSandra Bullock has always had a great after-dinner presence, especially starring in romantic comedies, some better remembered than others.

But Bullock’s career goes far beyond love movies, having to his credit various titles that are essential to see.

Today, at Hobby Consoles, we review Sandra Bullock’s 10 best movies and one that tops them all.

SPEED: MAXIMUM POWER

Year : 1994

: 1994 Duration : 115 min.

: 115 min. Director : Jan de Bont

: Jan de Bont Gender: Action

It was already making itself known with big movies like Demolition Man when Sandra Bullock starred opposite Keanu Reeves Speed: Maximum power (also known as “The Bus That Couldn’t Slow Down”, according to Homer Simpson).

This fast-paced action movie follows Jack Traven, a Los Angeles police officer who He must face a tough test when he is trapped in a city bus that has installed a bomb programmed to explode if the vehicle slows down to less than 80 kilometers per hour..

WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING

Year : nineteen ninety five

: nineteen ninety five Duration : 100 min.

: 100 min. Director : Jon Turteltaub

: Jon Turteltaub Gender: Romantic comedy

Between the best sandra bullock movies certainly noteworthy While you were Sleepingfor many the romantic comedy par excellence of the actress.

Directed by Jon Turteltaub, the film features a cast made up of actors Bill Pullman, Peter Gallagher, Peter Boyle, Glynis Johns, Jack Warden, Micole Mercurio and Monica Keena.

Its plot follows Lucy (Bullock), a young subway ticket saleswoman with little luck in love and who dreams of going out with Peter, an attractive executive who takes the subway every day without noticing her.

Everything changes when one day Peter has an accident on the subway and, although Lucy saves his life, he remains in a coma. When she goes to visit him in the hospital, and Peter’s relatives think she is his fiancée, Lucy can’t bring herself to tell them the truth..

TIME TO KILL

Year : nineteen ninety six

: nineteen ninety six Duration : 149 min.

: 149 min. Director : Joel Schumacher

: Joel Schumacher Gender: Court Drama

Directed by Joel Schumacher, Time to kill is a courtroom drama that Sandra Bullock stars in alongside Matthew McConaughey, Samuel L. Jackson, Kevin Spacey, Brenda Fricker, Oliver Platt, Charles S. Dutton, and Ashley Judd, among others.

The film opens with the tragedy of a ten-year-old black girl being brutally and atrociously raped by two young drunks. Carl Lee, the girl’s father, decides to take justice into his own hands and kills his daughter’s rapists.

While the tension is growing and the burning crosses of the Ku Klux Klan reappear in the streets, Jake Brigance, a young white lawyer, will do whatever it takes to save both Carl Lee’s life and his own..

crash

Year : 2004

: 2004 Duration : 115 min.

: 115 min. Director : Paul Haggis

: Paul Haggis Gender: Drama

other of Sandra Bullock’s most outstanding films it is Crasha drama directed by Paul Haggis with a cast including Don Cheadle, Matt Dillon, Jennifer Esposito, William Fichtner, Brendan Fraser, Terrence Howard, Ludacris, Thandiwe Newton, Ryan Phillippe and Michael Peña, among others.

Tape follows various interspersed stories between various characters living in Los Angeleskicking off with the discovery in a gutter of the body of a brutally murdered man.

A veteran and racist cop, his rookie and idealistic partner, the wife of the district attorney, an Iranian grocer, a wealthy black couple… Between them all Racial, religious and social tensions will emerge that illustrate the chaotic life of the inhabitants of Los Angeles.

Sandra Bullock’s work in Crash earned her the Best Supporting Actress award at the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards and the Screen Actors Guild Awards, among other accolades.

STORY OF A CRIME

Year : 2006

: 2006 Duration : 110 min.

: 110 min. Director : Douglas McGrath

: Douglas McGrath Gender: biographical drama

Directed by Douglas McGrath story of a crime is a biographical drama in which Sandra Bullock shares the bill with Toby Jones, Daniel Craig, Sigourney Weaver and Jeff Daniels, among others.

The film follows the process of creating journalist Truman Capote’s novel “In Cold Blood,” which explores a heinous true crime.

Reading a report one day about the massacre of a family in a small town in Arkansas, Capote decides to go to the scene to find out what influence such a gruesome crime can have on the relationships of members of a small rural town..

THE BLIND SIDE (A POSSIBLE DREAM)

Year : 2009

: 2009 Duration : 130 min.

: 130 min. Director : John Lee Hancock

: John Lee Hancock Gender: sports drama

Following with the best sandra bullock movies we have The Blind Side (A possible dream)a Netflix original production in which the actress co-stars alongside Quinton Aaron.

Its plot tells the true story of Michael Oher, a young black homeless man who is taken in by a wealthy white family. The couple will do everything in their power to support their adopted son Michael to become a football star..

Bullock plays Leigh Anne Tuohy in the film, the woman who takes in Michael Oher and tries to help him fulfill his dream.

The great role he played in The Blind Side made Sandra Bullock will take her first (and for the moment only) Oscar for Best Actress.

SPECIAL BODIES

Year : 2013

: 2013 Duration : 117 min.

: 117 min. Director : Paul Feig

: Paul Feig Gender: police comedy

Starring Sandra Bullock and Melissa McCarthy, Special bodies is a funny police comedy directed by Paul Feig.

Its plot follows Sarah Ashburn, an arrogant FBI detective who is reluctantly forced to work alongside Shannon Mullins, an eccentric and impulsive Boston police officer.

A) Yes, The two women will have to learn to resolve their great differences, share their skills and join forces to catch a Russian drug lord..

OCEAN’S 8

Year : 2018

: 2018 Duration : 110 min.

: 110 min. Director : Gary Ross

: Gary Ross Gender: heist comedy

Although many prefer the original trilogy, Ocean’s 8 is among the Sandra Bullock movies highest rated by critics and that has a cast of the stature of Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Helena Bonham Carter, Mindy Kaling, Rihanna, Awkwafina, Sarah Paulson and Dakota Fanning.

Serving as a sequel to the original saga, Bullock stars in the film as Danny Ocean’s sister, Debbie, who gathers a team of female thieves to pull off the heist of the century at the annual Met gala in New York. This is our review of Ocean’s 8.

BLINDLY

Year : 2018

: 2018 Duration : 124 min.

: 124 min. Director : Susanne Bier

: Susanne Bier Gender: horror thriller

Another of the best sandra bullock movies it is Blindlyan interesting Netflix horror thriller in which the actress stars alongside Trevante Rhodes, John Malkovich, Sarah Paulson and Jacki Weaver, among others.

The film presents a fictional future in which an alien race has invaded planet Earth and is ending the existence of the human race, leaving fewer and fewer survivors.

The little that is known about these mysterious creatures is that if you see them you commit suicide, so in order to move somewhere you must go with your eyes covered.

Thus, the premise of Blindfolded revolves around a mother who, desperate to save her children, decides to embark on a risky two-day journey across a river in order to reach a place where there seems to be a refuge where he can be safe from this threat.. Here you have our review of Blindfolded.

THE LOST CITY

Year : 2022

: 2022 Duration : 120 min.

: 120 min. directors : Aaron and Adam Nee

: Aaron and Adam Nee Gender: adventure comedy

Of the most recent of the actress, The lost City is a fun adventure comedy starring Sandra Bullock alongside Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe and Brad Pitt.

Its plot revolves around Loretta Sage, a writer of romantic adventure novels who, during a tour to promote her new book with Alan, an attractive young man who serves as a model for the covers of Loretta’s novels, the author ends up being kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire.

Her kidnapper’s goal is for Loretta to guide him to the treasure of the ancient lost city on which his latest story revolves. Eager to prove that he can be a hero in real life, and not just in the pages of his fictional works, Alan comes to the novelist’s rescue.. Here is our review of The Lost City.

GRAVITY

Year : 2013

: 2013 Duration : 90 min.

: 90 min. Director : Alfonso Cuaron

: Alfonso Cuaron Gender: Drama

Undoubtedly the Sandra Bullock film that stands out above all others is Gravitya film directed by Alfonso Cuarón in which the actress stars alongside George Clooney and Ed Harris.

Its plot revolves around Ryan Stone, a medical engineer who, during her first space mission, the ship suffers an accident and both the engineer and the veteran astronaut Matt Kowalsky are left floating in space with no connection to Earthlooking by all means for a solution to such a tremendous problem.

Sandra Bullock’s breakout role in Gravity earned her her first Oscar nomination for Best Actress, but she lost it to Cate Blanchett for her excellent work in Woody Allen’s film. blue jasmine. You can read our review of Gravity here.

So far our review of Sandra Bullock's 10 best movies and one that tops them all.